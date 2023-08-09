Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host "Las Vegas: A Premiere Sports City" Event
Economic Club of Las Vegas, alongside industry-leading guest speakers, will discuss the economic impact of sports in Las VegasLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the "Las Vegas: A Premiere Sports City" panel discussion on August 17, 2023, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Richmond Room from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.
Presenters for the event include Andrew Woods, Director - CBER, Laurie Pinto, Veteran Financier and Advisor - Beautiful Game Group, and Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer - Las Vegas Grand Prix.
General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.
About Economic Club of Las Vegas:
The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, national and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. For more information, visit https://econclublv.org/.
