PSECU’S ($8B ASSETS – 560,000+ MEMBERS) DIGITAL INSURANCE AGENCY DRIVES RECORD INCREASE IN Q1 2023 SALES BY 60%

AGAWAM, MA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces that PSECU Protect, LLC, PSECU’s insurance agency, recorded a 60% increase in sales between January and March 2023. Since September of 2021, Insuritas has operated PSECU Protect through Insuritas’ award-winning, full-service digital insurance agency platform, BUNDLE by Insuritas. With this relationship, PSECU Protect is able to offer PSECU members the auto, home, and commercial insurance products they purchase every year, while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

As the largest credit union in Pennsylvania, PSECU takes a digital-first approach towards banking, offering its more than 560,000 members a full suite of financial products accessible 24/7 on desktop, tablet, and mobile browsers. As insurance policy growth continues, PSECU Protect's annual policy retention has performed above industry averages.

Donna Jermer, EVP & CMO at Insuritas noted, “BUNDLE’s innovative, scalable digital agency platform capabilities provide a natural alignment for PSECU’s membership base, who understand and prioritize the convenience, seamlessness, and effortless value that is created through digital transformation within the financial services vertical. This is an excellent example demonstrating how the most successful agencies are the result of close collaboration, active engagement, and partnership between the financial institution and the agency operation.”

PSECU Protect leveraged Insuritas’ digital insurance assistant, “Lily,” to identify high-intent leads using BUNDLE’s suite of predictive analytics and advanced digital automation to drive interested members to the agency to obtain an insurance quote on the communication channel of their preference. Automated campaigns reach out to members, handling agency awareness, nurturing, and cross-sell by incorporating contextual data points to enhance response and sales conversion.

Jermer continued, “As consumers continue to look for trusted platforms to shop and buy insurance through, financial institutions are rapidly emerging as the platform of choice where their customers can shop, compare, buy, and renew the insurance policies they need to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their most important assets. PSECU Protect’s Q1 sales is validation that with digital-powered, human-centric support from BUNDLE by Insuritas, the right agency awareness strategies can be in place to allow customers to seriously consider their financial institution’s insurance agency as a source for all their insurance needs.”

About Insuritas

Insuritas’ mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. Leveraging proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations through its BUNDLE brand, Insuritas offers a vast network of solutions to empower partners to operate their own labeled, full-service insurance agency. With Insuritas' data solutions, partners can generate expanded wallet share, increased retention, and recurring non-interest revenue. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.