BOND PROSPECTUSES APPROVED

INVESTOR NEWS no. 27 - 9 August 2023
 

3-year bond
The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on August 8, 2023, approved the prospectus prepared in connection with listing on the Oslo Stock exchange of the company’s senior unsecured bond of NOK 1,000m with maturity on 16 March 2026, ISIN NO0012864539.

5-year bond
The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on August 8, 2023, approved the prospectus prepared in connection with listing on the Oslo Stock exchange of the company’s senior unsecured bond of NOK 500m with maturity on 16 March 2028, ISIN NO0012864547.


Both prospectuses are available on the company’s website: Corporate bonds | Investor relations - DFDS Group | DFDS (INT)

 

Contact

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 12,500 employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road, and rail, plus we offer related logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

