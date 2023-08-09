Granite Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

Granite

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Granite Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Granite Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Construction and Decoration, Monument and Statuary, Furniture, Others), and Types (Granite Slab, Granite Tile, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Granite Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 145 Pages long. The Granite market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Levantina

Gem Granites

Cosentino

SMG

Antolini

Rock of Ages

Williams Stone

Amso International

Coldspring

Pokarna

R.E.D. Graniti

Swenson Granite

Rashi Granite

KSG

Tanhat Mining

UMGG

Kangli Stone

Fujian Hongfa

Best Cheer

Huachuan

Shanshui Stone

Xishi Group

Wanlistone

Yinlian Stone

Dongsheng Stone

Huahui Stone

Xinfeng Group

Quanxinglong

Guanghui Stone

Fengshan Stone

The Global Granite market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Europe is the largest Granite market with about 35% market share. USA is follower, accounting for about 21% market share.

The key players are Levantina, Gem Granites, Cosentino, SMG, Antolini, Rock of Ages, Williams Stone, Amso International, Coldspring, Pokarna, R.E.D. Graniti, Swenson Granite, Rashi Granite, KSG, Tanhat Mining, UMGG, Kangli Stone, Fujian Hongfa, Best Cheer, Huachuan, Shanshui Stone, Xishi Group, Wanlistone, Yinlian Stone, Dongsheng Stone, Huahui Stone, Xinfeng Group, Quanxinglong, Guanghui Stone, Fengshan Stone etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 1% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Granite Market

In 2020, the global Granite market size was USD 17640 million and it is expected to reach USD 23210 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Granite Scope and Market Size

Granite market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Granite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Granite

Construction and Decoration

Monument and Statuary

Furniture

Others

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Granite market share In 2022.

Granite Slab

Granite Tile

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Granite Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Granite market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Granite industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

