Greeting Cards Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Greeting Cards

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Greeting Cards Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Greeting Cards Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Business Cards, Personal Cards), and Types (Seasonal Greeting Cards, Every Day Greeting Cards). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Greeting Cards Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 120 Pages long. The Greeting Cards market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Greeting Cards Market worldwide?

Hallmark Cards

American Greetings

Card Factory

Schurman Retail Group

CSS Industries Inc.

Avanti Press

Simon Elvin

Myron Manufacturing Corp.

Moo

Herbert Walkers Ltd

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18902720

Short Description About Greeting Cards Market:

The Global Greeting Cards market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Greeting cards are pieces of paper or cardboard upon which photos, drawings, and a verse of cheer, greeting, celebration, condolence, etc. have been printed or engraved. Greeting cards are decorated with a variety of images and include messages to appeal to diverse audiences, sentiment, and occasion to be remembered. Greeting cards are low cost impulse purchase products that are being purchased on a daily basis. Around the world, greeting cards are used to celebrate everything from birthdays to Valentine’s Day. Greeting cards keep people personally connected.

Global Greeting Cards key players include Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share over 85%.

USA is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by UK, and Japan, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Everyday Greeting Cards is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Personal Cards, followed by Business Cards.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Greeting Cards Market

In 2020, the global Greeting Cards market size was USD 7873 million and it is expected to reach USD 6697.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of -2.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Greeting Cards Scope and Market Size

Greeting Cards market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Greeting Cards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Get a Sample Copy of the Greeting Cards Report 2023

What are the factors driving the growth of the Greeting Cards Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Greeting Cards

Business Cards

Personal Cards

What are the types of Greeting Cards available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Greeting Cards market share In 2022.

Seasonal Greeting Cards

Every Day Greeting Cards

Which regions are leading the Greeting Cards Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18902720

This Greeting Cards Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

What are the global trends in the Greeting Cards market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Greeting Cards? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Greeting Cards market?

What Are Projections of Global Greeting Cards Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Greeting Cards? What are the raw materials used for Greeting Cards manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Greeting Cards market? How will the increasing adoption of Greeting Cards for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Greeting Cards market worth? What was the value of the market In 2022?

Who are the major players operating in the Greeting Cards market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Greeting Cards Industry?

