Frank Scandura joins AutoTechIQ

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoTechIQ, a leading provider of educational information to automotive repair customers, is proud to announce the addition of Frank Scandura as Vice President of Certified Shop Relations, effective immediately.

Scandura, a technician turned successful specialty repair shop owner, has transformed his business using digital inspections and creating relationships with his customers via this transparency. He tripled his revenue, turned his staff into leaders in the shop, and created a consistent operation.

“I see the future of auto repair in AutoTechIQ - transparency is the only way to build trust with your customer,” said Scandura. “ I took a leap of faith when I incorporated a DVI, and it changed not only my way of thinking but me as a business owner in creating better relationships with the customer and my staff. With this revelation, AutoTechIQ is the new link to bridge car owners to shops. I'm excited to be a part of a new world of change.”

About AutoTechIQ:

AutoTechIQ empowers car owners to determine potential causes and fixes for issues they experience. Pre-educated car owners are more confident in engaging auto repair shops in the process of obtaining the solution. AutoTechIQ certifies auto repair shops based on their customer interaction process and helps them connect with car owners looking for transparency and options for their vehicle’s health. Learn more at www.AutoTechIQ.com.

