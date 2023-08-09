Gateway Group Adds Joshua Lamont as Public Relations Practice Grows

Former White House Spokesperson Tapped for Gateway Leadership Team

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Group (Gateway), a full-service financial communications and public relations firm, announced the recent appointment of Joshua Lamont as Managing Director for Gateway Public Relations. A former White House spokesperson, Lamont most recently led JRL Strategies, a firm he co-founded in 2015. In the new role, Lamont will co-lead Gateway’s growing public relations practice and join the executive leadership team of Gateway Group.



In 2010, President Barack Obama appointed Lamont as a spokesperson for the administration’s Department of Labor. Prior to that, he led communications teams at Lehman Brothers, amfAR and GLSEN, and gained agency experience at Edelman, the world’s largest independent public relations firm. While at Edelman, he worked in the firm’s New York technology group, helped launch a new diversity marketing specialty practice and was later tapped as a leader of the firm’s crisis and reputation management group in San Francisco.

“Public relations continues to be an important avenue of growth for our firm,” said Gateway founder and president J. Scott Liolios . “Josh has a proven track record delivering great work and nurturing top talent. Josh will be key to Gateway’s ongoing growth in public relations by securing new business, expanding our service offerings and our capacity to deliver.”

To lead public relations, Lamont joins industry veterans Zach Kadletz and Robert Collins and a team of account directors and subject matter experts from coast-to-coast.

“This is an extraordinary time at Gateway. As emerging technologies are challenging old models of public relations, Gateway has expanded traditional PR service offerings to complement a rich history in investor relations and financial communications,” said, Joshua Lamont, Managing Director of Gateway Public Relations. “I am humbled by the leadership team’s confidence in me to build on Gateway’s success and further nurture a workplace culture of collaboration, purpose and outstanding client delivery.”

Among Gateway’s unique value propositions is the availability of best-in-class investor and financial communications, along with traditional public relations, from a single partner. Gateway Group recently introduced additional service offerings, including Equity Story Development and Branding & Creative , with more on the horizon.

Lamont officially began his role in July in the firm’s recently expanded Newport Beach headquarters.

