22 SALUTE™ SPIRITS AND COFFEE SPONSORS SMITH'S 21ST ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT IN MIDWAY, UT
MIDWAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 22 Salute™ Spirits and Coffee, a social enterprise known for their Veteran-made Spirits and Specialty High Altitude coffee, proudly sponsored the Smith's 21st Annual Charity Golf Tournament. The successful fundraising event took place July 27th and 28th in the scenic location of Midway, UT, engaging donors and inspiring recurring contributions to make a lasting impact.
Eric Ranks, the visionary behind 22 Salute™, expressed his gratitude for being a proud sponsor of this significant charity golf tournament. He said, "For the second year in a row, 22 Salute™ has had the honor of sponsoring this incredibly important fundraiser. The event focuses on supporting children facing life-threatening illnesses, like cancer, ensuring that their families can receive care without the burden of treatment costs."
As a childhood Leukemia survivor, Ranks understands the profound impact that such challenges have on the lives of children and their families. He added, "At the heart of 22 Salute’s mission is our commitment to giving back and making a difference for Veterans, First Responders, local communities, and crucial causes such as supporting Children's Hospitals."
Proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Primary Children's Hospital Foundation, with a portion allocated towards the St. Rose Dominican Hospitals in Southern Nevada and the University of New Mexico Children's Hospital. The funds will cover medical care costs for children and their families, providing necessary financial support.
22 Salute™ Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™ is also a proud sponsor of Fierce Fighting Heavyweight Champion 5-0, Kent Mafileo, who attended the fundraising event in association with 22 Salute™. Mafileo shared his deep appreciation for being part of the occasion, stating, "I am humbled to participate in such a rewarding and enlightening experience that significantly affects numerous families."
About 22 Salute™ Spirits and Coffee ‘With a Purpose’™
22 Salute™ (https://22salute.com) Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™ is an award-winning social enterprise committed to reducing veteran and first responder suicides. Through the sale of their multiple award-winning products and strategic partnerships, they raise awareness and funds to support vital mental health programs and resources for those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country.
Media Contact:
Eric Ranks
CEO & Co-Founder
eric@22salute.com
(307) 381-2249
