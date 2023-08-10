US Industrial Continues to Top CRE Market

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The US industrial real estate sector continues to outperform other commercial real estate (CRE) asset classes. As MyEListing.com highlights in their most recent commercial real estate news roundup, as office and retail vacancies rise and the multifamily sector continues to face difficulties thanks to tighter monetary policy, industrial sector vacancies continue to drop and transaction velocity remains tight.

"The national sentiment of economic uncertainty amidst tighter lending standards and inflation seems to be drawing investors away from residential properties and towards stable commercial buys," says the roundup. "The rise of eCommerce, the prevalence of overnight shipping, and the growing popularity of flex space all give reason to place investment dollars in industrial assets."

As of Q1 2023, the national average vacancy rate for US industrial real estate stood at 4%, about 30 basis points below the national averages of other CRE property types. Transactions, according to the industrial sector's trailing 12-month velocity, remain plentiful.

Industrial rents, in comparison to other CRE property types, also remain stable. "According to recent data, industrial rents remain strong, propping up one of the most balanced bid-ask spreads in the commercial real estate industry," says MyEListing.com's report.

You can read the full report in the news roundup, here: https://myelisting.com/commercial-real-estate-news/1669/weekly-cre-news-roundup-la-rent-freeze-shining-industrial-costly-concessions/

MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform. Users can sign up for free and get access to accurate local market intelligence, comp software, a national agent directory, and more. The site also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.

