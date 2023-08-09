Oliver Travel Trailer New Addition to Wildlife Conservation Raffle

NASHVILLE --- A new addition to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation Wildlife Conservation Raffle for 2023 is an Oliver Travel Trailer valued at $89,000 which is manufactured in Middle Tennessee. The Oliver Travel Trailer joins nine other outstanding packages which are now on sale through Sunday, Aug. 20.

The Legacy Elite II is Oliver Travel Trailer’s most popular camping trailer. The tandem axle travel trailer is 23 feet, 6 inches long. It has a double-hulled fiberglass shell and features a luxurious interior and includes a full bathroom. A Tennessee WildCast episode featuring this trailer is now available on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources website, here.

The Oliver Travel Trailer joins other packages including a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership, and a fishing package featuring a Tracker Pro Team 175TF. Other packages are an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone; archery deer hunts on Presidents Island; turkey hunting package; waterfowl hunting package on historic Reelfoot Lake, an Outdoor Adventure package featuring a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoor gift card, a Best of the West long-range shooting package, and a Heritage package which includes a Tennessee Henry rifle and four lifetime sportsman licenses. More information on the Oliver Travel Trailer and the other packages can be found on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website at https://twrf.net/.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 are on sale now through Sunday, Aug 20. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity there is of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly here.

Ten winning ticket numbers will be drawn on Aug. 22. The lucky winners will get to select their prize in the order they are drawn. All winners will be announced live at the Aug. 25 meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at Pickwick Landing State Park. The announcement will also be live streamed on the TWRA website. Anyone who purchased a ticket will be notified of the live stream by email.

Proceeds from the raffle fund important conservation projects like public land acquisition and habitat management. TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts.

