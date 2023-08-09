DSS Announces Latest Grant Program for Child Care Providers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Will Batchelor

(803) 898-7835

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

August 9, 2023- The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is offering a one-time Materials, Health & Safety Grant for child care providers. The grant may be used to purchase materials and support needed to help the operation of child care businesses and support classroom functionality.

“This grant opportunity is just the latest action taken by DSS to keep child care centers open and serving working parents and children in South Carolina,” said DSS State Director Michael Leach. “DSS, as the Lead Agency designated by the state to administer child care programs and the federal Child Care Development Fund, continues to work directly with the state’s 2,336 regulated child care providers to provide resources for these private business owners to expand their capacity and serve additional children, encourage increased wages for employees and procure new materials for use in educating our state’s future.”

The state received four supplemental federal child care grants related to COVID-19, totaling $954.6 million. As of July 31, 2023, DSS has spent or obligated more than $694 million of the funds received. DSS has worked hard to be thoughtful and deliberate about using this unprecedented infusion of child care funds to provide supports to child care providers throughout the pandemic, knowing that these funds are non-recurring. The agency will continue to do this through September 2024, utilizing the remaining stimulus dollars to provide support directly to providers.

To apply for the grant, click here. For existing child care providers with additional questions about the grant, please contact Tameka Pauling at materialshealthsafetygrant@dss.sc.gov or by phone at 1-800-476-0199.

The Division of Early Care and Education is a division of the South Carolina Department of Social Services that manages all state and federal child care programs and serves as the single point of contact for federal child care dollars in South Carolina. To learn more, visit https://www.scchildcare.org/.

