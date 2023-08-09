SmithGroup Launches Information and Communications Technology Team

Washington, DC, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has launched their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team to expand the firm’s capabilities to provide a full suite of technology solutions for their clients. This team is led by David Glenn, who has joined the firm as a principal and director of Information and Communications Technology. Glenn leads a team of experts located in SmithGroup offices around the country that will provide consulting and design services to internal SmithGroup design teams, as well as other external partners, including building owners and design firms.

The SmithGroup ICT team will work closely with clients and the firm’s design teams to provide expert advice and guidance on the design, installation and implementation of the various technologies and systems that will be integrated into a building’s infrastructure. This group specializes in three primary service areas (audiovisual systems, electronic security and IT/telecommunications) and provides the latest knowledge of advanced technologies and processes to enhance a building’s performance and the experience of the user. Their focus is on solutions that enable them to automate processes, support communications that are critical to business operations and gather data to optimize outcomes.

“To fulfill our mission to design a better future, we need to continue to evaluate and expand the solutions we can provide to our clients”, said Troy Thompson, managing partner at SmithGroup. “As an industry leader in integrated design, we pride ourselves on our ability to address the complex challenges our clients face and the ICT group will give us a valuable new tool in our toolbox.”

Glenn joins SmithGroup from NV5 (formerly The Sextant Group) where he was a vice president and principal. He has worked on over 250 projects with more than 100 clients and is one of the few professionals with credentialed experience in information technology, telecommunications, building security and audiovisual technologies. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with SmithGroup on numerous projects and always found them to be outstanding design partners”, said Glenn. “Now that I’m part of the interdisciplinary SmithGroup team, I’m excited to add our ICT expertise to this outstanding group of designers to bring impactful technology solutions to our clients.”

Joining Glenn in the initial launch of SmithGroup’s ICT group are seasoned industry experts Aaron Barber and Quentin Brown in Pittsburgh; Scott Ondik and Brandon Parrish in Denver; and Denise Cheung.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world’s preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 20 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,300 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm’s thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

Dave Whitman SmithGroup 313.442.8226 dave.whitman@smithgroup.com