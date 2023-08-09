CertiK Acknowledged in Apple's Latest iOS Security Update





New York, New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK , the global leader in blockchain cybersecurity and code auditing, is acknowledged in the release notes in Apple's latest OS updates. CertiK’s contributions are related to two security vulnerabilities related to Apple’s iOS kernel. These vulnerabilities were confirmed to affect the latest iOS devices.



According to Apple’s official security update page , these vulnerabilities would have allowed “an app… to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges”. In this latest release, Apple has addressed these vulnerabilities with improved memory handling.

As Web3 applications become mainstream, the security of the mobile devices users use to access them becomes crucial. CertiK has previously studied the security of mobile wallets and has investigated different levels of security protection in mobile devices. CertiK is proud to help Apple to enhance its system’s security.

CertiK's expertise extends beyond the realm of blockchain and into all corners of the digital world. As more people around the world use their smartphones for cryptocurrency wallets and other security-conscious applications, it’s essential that the devices themselves are protected. This latest discovery once again emphasizes the value of CertiK’s dedicated in depth security research and products, and proactive threat identification efforts.

CertiK's proactive identification and reporting of these vulnerabilities underscore the vital importance of comprehensive, multi-layered security – from the application layer down to the kernel layer. In a hyperconnected digital age, security must be airtight at every level to truly safeguard systems and data. This acknowledgment stands as proof of CertiK's commitment to fortifying the entirety of the digital landscape.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with nearly 4,000 enterprise clients, secured over $360 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected nearly 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aave, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Yearn Finance, and Chiliz.

​​CertiK is backed by Insight, Partners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital and other investors.

