Five Star Bank Expands Small Business Lending Solutions Through Partnership with Numerated

Five Star Bank’s new digital lending capability provides added convenience to small business customers throughout New York State

WARSAW, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank (“Five Star” or the “Bank”), the wholly-owned community bank subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the “Company”), announced an expansion to its suite of small business products and services. Through its partnership with Numerated, Five Star is now offering digital loan origination for small businesses.



New or existing New York State small business customers with a Five Star Bank business checking account may apply for term loans and lines of credit, for total lending exposure of up to $250,000, online at www.five-starbank.com.

“We understand that business owners need ready access to capital to run their businesses, from managing cash flow to investing in inventory and equipment to support their growth,” said Jeanne Stegmeier, Vice President and Small Business Leader with Five Star Bank. “Through our expanded partnership with Numerated, new and existing small business customers now have the option to apply for a loan or line of credit online, enhancing our ability to provide them with convenient, best-in-class products and services to help their businesses thrive.”

Five Star originally partnered with Numerated to support its active participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in 2020 and 2021. Through both rounds of the PPP, the Bank provided some 2,900 small businesses with more than $370 million in loans. By leveraging the business banking fintech’s online loan origination capabilities, Five Star is expanding its suite of solutions dedicated to supporting small businesses. Payment management, remote deposit capabilities, and access to the Five Star Bank Marketplace of third-party financial apps are just some of the ways that Five Star is committed to helping business owners manage the day-to-day needs of their businesses.

For more information about Five Star Bank’s solutions for small businesses or to apply online for a loan or line of credit, please visit www.five-starbank.com.

About Five Star Bank and Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is an innovative financial holding company with approximately $6.1 billion in assets offering banking, insurance and wealth management products and services through a network of subsidiaries. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses throughout Western and Central New York and its Mid-Atlantic commercial loan production office serves the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region. SDN Insurance Agency, LLC provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients, while Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at five-starbank.com and FISI-investors.com.

