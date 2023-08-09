LaunchDarkly is named to the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 list

Marking the fourth consecutive year of inclusion for the software company

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading platform for developers to build their best software, was named to the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The list was published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .



“We are incredibly proud to see our work recognized by the Forbes Cloud 100 for the fourth year in a row,” said Dan Rogers, CEO at LaunchDarkly. “When I joined the team earlier this year, I knew we were building something special, and this inclusion highlights the impact we are having on our customers. We’re excited to take this momentum into another year of growth for both our business and the release management category, as a whole.”

During what has already been a banner year for LaunchDarkly, this inclusion further validates the company’s commitment to helping businesses build and release their best software. Earlier this year, LaunchDarkly was also named to Fast Company’s 2023 Most Innovative Companies list, recognized by the SIIA CODiE awards as the “Best DevOps Tool” for the second consecutive year, and included in the first edition of the Redpoint InfraRed 100. All of this momentum underscores that feature management is continually becoming a more critical part of any organization’s success, which we found in last year’s State of Feature Management report where 98% of software & IT professionals said it delivered a strong ROI.

For the eighth year in a row, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector,” said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s companies had to react rapidly to AI’s sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks.”

“This year’s Cloud 100 list is one of the most dynamic in history. While the industry faced macro headwinds, the 2023 Cloud 100 winners displayed the innovation and resilience of the cloud economy and the combination of growth and efficiency that prove the power of the cloud business model. 95% of the honorees are forecasted to reach Centaur status — $100 million of annual recurring revenue — by the end of the year,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “It is further exciting to see so many honorees at the forefront of the AI revolution, which we believe will continue to transform the cloud and propel the next wave of growth for many of this year’s winners.”

“The past year our industry has seen a generational step forward in innovation and with AI leading the charge, we are witnessing one of the most important platform shifts in decades,” said Paul Drews, managing partner, Salesforce Ventures. “The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best and we've never been more excited about what the future holds, not only for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future.”

The 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2023 issue of Forbes magazine.

About LaunchDarkly

Modern software delivery is the foundation for a thriving digital business, but too often, slow, inefficient development cycles, costly outages, and fragmented customer experiences are preventing developers from building their best software. With LaunchDarkly now developers can build and release their best software. The LaunchDarkly platform helps developers innovate on new features faster while protecting them with a safety valve to instantly rewind when things go wrong. Now, developers can target product experiences to any customer segment and maximize the business impact of every feature. And by gradually rolling out new application components, they escape nightmare “big-bang” technology migrations. See why developers at the most innovative companies, including 25 percent of the Fortune 500, build their best software with LaunchDarkly.

