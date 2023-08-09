Hairmax CEO Ryan Zackon Makes Commitment to Advancing Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Ryan Zackon Becomes Signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hairmax, the pioneering leader in transformative hair growth announced today that its CEO, Ryan Zackon, is joining other chief executive officers internationally in signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge.





By taking the pledge, Mr. Zackon joins a unique group of more than 2,000 CEOs from the world's leading companies and organizations. These leaders have agreed to take action to cultivate workplace environments where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed and where employees feel comfortable and empowered to discuss diversity and inclusion.

In return for making the pledge, CEO Action will provide Hairmax with access to resources including an educational resource library, race & gender self-assessments and events for sharing and learning.

"The importance of a diverse and inclusive workplace cannot be overstated, and so it’s appropriate that one of my first actions as the Chief Executive Officer of Hairmax is to sign the CEO Pledge. One of my immediate mandates is to ensure a company culture that is welcoming for all. At Hairmax, our employees are our most valued asset, and its crucial to me that every member of our Hairmax family feels like they belong and can reach their full potential," commented Ryan Zackon.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ commitment is driven by a realization that addressing diversity & inclusion is a societal issue, not a competitive issue. The pledge acknowledges that executives play a key role in positive change. Companies from 85 different industries have taken part in the pledge and signees are given unique perspectives on developing a safe and comfortable work environment for all employees.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest national CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion and where best known and successful actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Hairmax:

Since its founding in 2000, Hairmax has continued to pave the way with an innovative range of laser hair growth devices and hair wellness solutions backed by science. We created a new category in hair restoration with the launch of the Hairmax LaserComb, the first laser phototherapy medical device, FDA Cleared for home use to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth.

To date, Hairmax laser devices have been granted 8 FDA Clearances and have been proven safe & effective in 7 clinical studies, with a 93% success rate. Hairmax laser therapy is drug-free, with no harmful side effects. Hairmax laser devices are ISO certified, CE certified, GMP compliant; and hold 14 Medical Device Licenses worldwide.

Hairmax and its related products are available online at hairmax.com, Amazon, QVC and in prestigious retail stores including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom Online and is available in over 165 countries.

