Frequence Launches Sales Enablement Features for Media Sellers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, announced today a suite of sales activation and reporting features for its end-to-end platform that will enable partners to sell more advertising, provide strategic consultative support and grow revenue. The new features include time-saving shortcuts for campaign reporting and renewal, as well as a comprehensive new resource center for helping get the most out of the Frequence platform.



With Frequence’s new Sales Activity Dashboard, companies can now easily access a coherent and comprehensive view of sales data, to include proposal and order composition intelligence by market and/or account executive, factors driving close rates, product and budget analysis, and advertiser reporting login metrics. Taken together, the new features enable media companies and agencies to measure and track the effectiveness of the sales process from proposal generation to live campaign.

The features also increase retention rates by highlighting advertiser engagement and proactively surfacing expiring campaigns to sales reps. The Frequence platform now automatically drives reps to review campaign performance and instantly develops follow-on proposals based on current campaigns. Partners who leverage the new sales reporting features see 15-20% increase in sales and higher retention rates.

“These new sales reporting features in the Frequence platform enable our partners to increase sales organization productivity,” said David Tsai, Head of Client Success of Frequence. “Automating insights around what's working in proposals, orders, and ending campaigns both increase sales on the front end and reduce live advertiser churn.”

By enabling accountability through measured performance tracking, Frequence’s new sales enablement features help media sellers grow their business by identifying where enhanced product knowledge, platform navigation or other interventions could help drive performance.

“Every media company needs to do more with less in the current economic climate, and Frequence helps optimize resources across media sales, execution and reporting,” said Oliver Jacob, President of Frequence. “We are fully invested in a thriving media ecosystem, and we continue every day to relentlessly improve our platform to support sales and operations teams in their success.”

