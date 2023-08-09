ProSearch Introduces Discovery Review Services Leveraging Data Science and Generative AI

eDiscovery industry leader Joe Pirrotta named Director of Review Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, today announced a new review services offering that uses innovative solutions in AI and data science to address the complexity and cost of legal discovery. The new Review Services model, which uses the latest advances in LLMs and AI, serves as a force multiplier for ProSearch’s acclaimed approach to aggressive reduction in review volumes.



“ProSearch has been delivering solutions powered by deep learning and large language models for years,” said Gina Taranto, director of applied sciences at ProSearch. “Ours is an AI-first solution that understands the importance of humans in the loop and optimizes the synergies between people and technology. This allows us to be nimble and embrace an era of rapid change.”

ProSearch is thrilled to announce the appointment of Joe Pirrotta, a recognized legal services expert, to lead this disruptive offering as director of review services. Pirrotta’s experience in every role across the document review process has informed his track record of proven success in building successful offerings for top-tier legal service providers. Pirrotta brings deep domain expertise and experience in productizing legal services to reimagine the practice of review in the AI era.

“I’m excited to join ProSearch at this pivotal moment,” said Pirrotta. “I share the ProSearch client-centered vision for AI in eDiscovery. So many organizations see the promise of AI, but it’s mixed with uncertainty. Our methodology offers guidance and guardrails that assure success in achieving better outcomes, on a single project or an entire portfolio.”

“Our innovations in AI and automation are taking discovery review into the future,” said Julia Hasenzahl, co-founder and CEO of ProSearch. “Joe Pirrotta brings a great mix of vision, dedication and experience to deliver an excellent client experience in discovery review.”

The ProSearch team will be onsite at ILTACON 2023 in Orlando, August 20-24th. Organizations and law firms are invited to visit the ProSearch team in Booth #2513 to learn more.

