EdgeTI to Present its Proven Data Mesh Platform at OELS2023

edgeCore creates Situational Awareness Across Operational Energy Systems

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”) (TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i) will present “EdgeCore - Energy and Logistics Situational Awareness Powered by a Proven Data Mesh Platform” on August 23rd 11:00AM at the Operational Energy and Logistics Summit (OELS) 2023 in Honolulu, HI.



OELS, in cooperation with the U.S. Navy Operational Energy Office, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Expeditionary Energy Office, was formed to advance operational energy, logistics, and cyber capabilities and strengthens partnerships between military, academia, industry, federal agencies and labs.

One focus area of interest this year surrounds command and control systems for operational energy logistics to develop a common operating picture, conduct Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), facilitate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and improve overall communications.

“DOD needs Energy Situational Awareness (ESA) solutions to improve decisions at the speed of relevance. edgeCore’s proven Data Mesh platform securely integrates ATO’ed DOD solutions to rapidly deploy comprehensive ESA dashboards, without creating new data warehouses or data lakes,” said Jacques Jarman, Chief Revenue Officer at edgeTI.

By using edgeCore’s unique data integration and visualization Data Mesh platform, edgeCore bolsters operational commands and accelerates the achievement of mission objectives ahead of schedule and dramatically under budget. Agencies can securely leverage their data assets and mission systems across domains to provide purpose-built ESA dashboards, enhanced by AI/ML solutions in a fraction of the time of traditional integration efforts.

“It is an honor to be invited to speak at this year’s conference. I look forward to sharing our perspective on ESA and discussing how ESA is an integral part of DOD’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative. The Air Force has identified edgeCore as a JADC2 solution through the award of an Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) contract to support its JADC2 efforts,” said Jarman. “One of the biggest challenges JADC2 and ESA share is secure data integration at the speed of relevance. edgeCore, having been ATO’ed on NIPRNet, SIPRNet, JWICS, and DREN, offers a unique approach to addressing this challenge.”

