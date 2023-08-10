Blockchain Lex Group Partners with Girl Power Talk
Brian Mondoh of Blockchain Lex Group and Sameer Somal of Girl Power Talk following their respective keynote presentations.
Blockchain Lex Group is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with consulting firm and social enterprise Girl Power Talk.
Social impact through tech education is at the heart of our partnership with Blockchain Lex Group. Together, we are committed to providing more transformative career opportunities for women and youth.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Lex Group is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with consulting firm and social enterprise Girl Power Talk. The collaboration will harness the power of emerging technologies and accelerate impact initiatives for developing the next generation of global leaders. The alliance will integrate legal, financial, and technical expertise while fostering a commitment to more-inclusive work cultures.
— Sameer Somal, CFA, Co-Founder, Girl Power Talk
Blockchain Lex Group, a pioneering provider of legal and financial support, leverages cutting-edge blockchain and smart contract technology to identify financial prospects and business opportunities. With an unwavering commitment to raising awareness, Blockchain Lex Group offers their tailored “Learn 2 Earn” courses, which are transformative through meaningful work opportunities. Their approach to education, empowerment, and providing young people with the skills needed to become tomorrow’s leaders aligns with the core mission of Girl Power Talk.
Girl Power Talk is an innovative social enterprise with headquarters in India, representing 30-plus countries across four continents. The company offers niche consulting and solutions with an acute focus on balancing profit with purpose. Girl Power Talk provides merit-based opportunities to the most-capable women and brilliant youth in developing nations. The company’s progressive work culture is grounded in four key pillars:
● Diversity and Inclusion
● Entrepreneurial Culture
● Generating Impact
● Women in Technology
The collaboration will be supported by strategic partners that share the same values, including Blue Ocean Global Technology, a renowned digital reputation and technology development agency based in New York.
Blockchain Lex Group and Girl Power Talk will work together to develop solutions that drive positive change and sustainable impact. This initiative will provide women with a path forward to build a more sustainable future.
"This partnership signifies our collective dedication to empowering individuals, disrupting traditional norms, and fostering global growth," said Brian Sanya Mondoh, Esq, Founder of Blockchain Lex Group. "Girl Power Talk represents the difference between an organization that happens to benefit women and girls and an organization that from inception has aimed to benefit women and girls. Together, we will create a more inclusive and prosperous future."
While hiring more women, especially in positions of influence, is important, it isn’t enough. The most powerful approach to achieving parity may be gender lens investing, which can benefit people around the world, help develop new and neglected markets and sectors, and improve the overall quality of life. Both companies are dedicated to creating a global community that features the talents of young professionals.
“As we enter a new era of digital revolution with AI becoming more accessible, blockchain solutions will continue to become central to business operations.” said Girl Power Talk Co-founder Sameer Somal, CFA. “Our partnership with Blockchain Lex will allow us to leverage technology to reimagine the intersection of education and work. Together, we will continue to solve social inequities and transform lives.”
Learn more about Blockchain Lex Group: https://blockchainlex.io/ (extended site coming soon)
Learn more about Girl Power Talk: https://girlpowertalk.com/
