Global Submerged Arc Furnaces (SAFs) Market Was Worth USD 6.92 Billion in 2022 with an Estimated CAGR OF 4.1% by 2031.
Submerged arc furnaces are a type of industrial furnace used primarily for the production of ferroalloys, metals, and other materials through a high-temperature smelting process. The distinguishing feature of a submerged arc furnace is the method by which the heat is generated and transferred to the materials being processed.
Global Submerged Arc Furnaces (SAFs) Market Growth Factors
In the early twentieth century, the increased need for ferro alloys and deoxidation agents in steel production led to the invention of the first submerged arc furnace. The construction, automotive, and infrastructure industries often drive the demand for steel and alloy products. As these industries are growing, the demand for ferroalloys produced in submerged arc furnaces, such as ferrosilicon and ferromanganese have also been increasing. Besides the advances in furnace design, automation, and process control have improved the efficiency, productivity, and energy consumption of submerged arc furnaces which has led to a renewed interest in using SAFs for various metal production processes. Ongoing advancements in furnace design, process control, and energy efficiency have made global submerged arc furnaces (SAFs) market more competitive and attractive.
Key Highlights of Global Submerged Arc Furnaces (SAFs) Market
A substantial number of submerged arc furnaces (both with DC and AC-based furnaces) have been put into service for a variety of purposes. The majority of submerged arc furnaces nowadays are built on AC (alternating current) ideas. Based on the type, the AC submerged arc furnaces are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global submerged arc furnaces (SAFs) market during the forecast period. AC submerged arc furnaces can be more energy-efficient in certain cases due to the nature of AC power transmission and distribution. AC power can be easily transformed to different voltage levels, which may allow for more efficient power transmission and reduced losses over long distances.
Submerged arc furnaces have a range of applications in the metallurgical and industrial sectors due to their ability to efficiently smelt and produce various metals and alloys. SAFs are widely used for producing ferroalloys, which are essential in the production of steel and other alloys. Examples of ferroalloys produced in submerged arc furnaces include ferrosilicon, ferromanganese, ferrochromium, ferrovanadium, and ferrotitanium. These ferroalloys are added to steel during the steelmaking process to impart specific properties such as corrosion resistance, strength, and heat resistance.
Asia Pacific region had the highest share in the submerged arc furnaces (SAFs) market in 2022. Asia is a significant producer of steel, and submerged arc furnaces are used to produce ferroalloys that are crucial for steelmaking. As steel production capacity has been continuously growing in the region, the demand for ferroalloys and the use of SAFs has been increasing exponentially. Furthermore Asia is focused on the growth of the industrialization and infrastructure development which has led to an increased demand for steel, alloys, and other metals. Thus the demand for submerged arc furnaces has risen as they are commonly used for the production of ferroalloys, which are essential components in steelmaking and other industrial processes. Thus in the upcoming years as well Asia Pacific region will continue experiencing huge growth in the submerged arc furnaces (SAFs) market.
Global Submerged Arc Furnaces (SAFs) Market Key Participants
o HANI Metallurgy
o Metso
o SCME Group
o SMS group GmbH
o Tenova S.p.A
o VAIBH METALLURGICAL SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.
o Xi'an Huachang Metallurgical Technology Co.,Ltd
o Other market participants
Global Submerged Arc Furnaces (SAFs) Market
By Type
o AC Submerged Arc Furnaces
o DC Submerged Arc Furnaces
By Application
o Ferrosilicon (FeSi)
o Ferromanganese (FeMn)
o Ferrochromium (FeCr)
o Calcium Silicon (Ca-Si)
o Chromium-Silicon (Cr-Si)
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
