Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market was Valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2022, Experiencing CAGR of 7.79% (2023 – 2031)
Rising Demand for Faster Drug Development Timelines is Driving the Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market
According to Absolute Markets Insights, the global drug discovery outsourcing market has experienced huge growth in the last ten years. Drug discovery has become increasingly complex and multidisciplinary, requiring specialized expertise in various areas such as biology, chemistry, bioinformatics, and clinical research. Moreover, outsourcing allows pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to access a broader range of skills and knowledge without having to maintain an extensive in-house team. Additionally incorporating new technologies such as AI, machine learning and robotics to improve the efficiency of the drug discovery process is augmenting the growth of the global drug discovery outsourcing market.
Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Restraints
Drug discovery and development are highly regulated processes, and outsourcing partners must adhere to relevant regulatory guidelines and standards wherein ensuring compliance across different jurisdictions can be complex. Furthermore, while outsourcing can provide cost savings, managing outsourcing budgets effectively can be challenging. Unexpected costs, scope changes, or issues with pricing models can impact the overall financial viability of outsourcing. Thus, careful planning, effective communication, and strong project management to address these challenges can assists in the overall growth of global drug discovery outsourcing market during the forecast period.
Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Opportunities
The drug discovery outsourcing industry offers various options for pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses to improve their R&D operations. Assay research and screening innovation has opened up new possibilities for tackling difficult and previously intractable medicinal targets. Many CROs are pushing innovation in this field by developing new equipment with increased sensitivity and quicker read times, as well as novel drug discovery tools to supplement assays and data processing. The global drug discovery outsourcing market is predicted to increase at a reasonable rate in the near future, owing to all drug firms' strong desire to enhance efficiency and productivity in their R&D activities.
Impact of Covid-19 on Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of drugs research and development. People all around the world have been waiting for a vaccination, and various businesses have been working hard to create an effective COVID-19 vaccine. While the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered operations in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic life science industries, outsourced R&D service providers have remained active, according to various surveys. Thus, to enable vaccine or therapeutic development progress in the fight against COVID-19 pharmaceutical companies have highly adopted drug discovery outsourcing, contributing to the growth of the overall global drug discovery outsourcing market.
Key Takeaways from the Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market
• Small molecule drug development is experiencing an increase in the number of compounds in the pipeline as small and growing pharma businesses establish faster regulatory paths, as well as a trend towards higher complexity of chemical structures and supporting technologies. As a result, they have progressively increased their presence in the pipelines of major pharmaceutical corporations. When comparing small molecule revenue to biologics revenue, it should be remembered that small molecules account for up to 90% of global sales; nevertheless, A daily dosage of a biologic is 22 times more expensive than a small molecule. As the pharmaceutical landscape evolves and becomes more competitive, small molecule drug discovery outsourcing will contribute to the overall growth of the global drug discovery outsourcing market.
• Biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing early drug discovery. While outsourcing was originally largely restricted to synthesis, current trends demonstrate that a larger variety of early-discovery tasks are now being delegated to CROs. According to some estimates, biotechs outsource anything from two-thirds to 100% of their R&D efforts to CROs, whereas large pharma outsources about 45% of its activities. Thus, CROs are providing a well-established infrastructure for developing, initiating, executing, and progressing drug development programmes to the clinic. The new outsourcing approach is also fostering broader collaborations, not only with peers, technology-bearing biotech firms, and skilled outsourcing companies, but also with academics for drug discovery research and identifying and validating novel therapeutic targets. Thus, the global drug discovery outsourcing market will exponentially rise in the upcoming years owing to the above factors.
• Due to an enormous amount of trained labour, cheaper prices, a favorable regulatory framework and high-quality data, Asia is emerging as a favored region for outsourcing drug discovery operations. Japan, the world's largest pharmaceutical market, offers enormous opportunities for outsourcing drug discovery. The Chinese and Indian pharmaceutical markets are among the fastest growing in the world, and they are regarded as the preferable places for drug discovery outsourcing, owing to the end-to-end technical capabilities acquired over time. Asian nations are investing in CROs to strengthen their biologics research skills, as well as developing new technological platforms for high-throughput screening, genomics and proteomics research panel screening, enzymatic and binding assays. Therefore, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific region holds a huge potential for the growth of the drug discovery outsourcing market.
Key Companies in the Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market
o Charles River Laboratories
o Domainex
o Eurofins DiscoverX Products
o EVOTEC SE
o GenScript
o Jubilant Biosys Ltd
o Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
o Oncodesign
o Pharmaron
o QIAGEN
o Sygnature Discovery
o Syngene International Ltd.
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o WuXi AppTec
o Other market participants
Key Segments Profiled in the Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market
By Workflow
o Target Identification & Screening
o Target Validation & Functional Informatics
o Lead Optimization & Candidate Identification
o Preclinical Development
o Others
By Therapeutics Area
o Respiratory
o Pain and Anesthesia
o Oncology
o Ophthalmology
o Hematology
o Cardiovascular
o Endocrine
o Gastrointestinal
o Immunomodulation
o Anti-infective
o Central Nervous System
o Dermatology
o Genitourinary System
o Others
By Drug Type
o Small Molecules
o Large Molecules
By Service Type
o Chemistry Services
o Biology Services
By End-users
o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies
o Academic Institutes
o Research Organizations
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
