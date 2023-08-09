Global Non-Invasive Ventilators Market: Advancements in Respiratory Care; A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
In Terms of Revenue, the Global Non-Invasive Ventilators Market was Worth US$ 2.34 Billion in 2022, Experiencing CAGR of 5.9% from 2023-2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Non-invasive Ventilators Market Synopsis
Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) is a type of ventilation that does not require an endotracheal tube or tracheostomy. It is delivered through a mask that fits over the nose and mouth, or through a helmet that covers the entire head. NIV is used to help patients breathe when they are having difficulty breathing on their own.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sharp rise in severe cases, with numerous patients facing respiratory distress. Non-invasive ventilators market played a vital role in offering respiratory assistance to COVID-19 patients, particularly those with mild to moderate respiratory issues. The heightened requirement for non-invasive ventilators to address COVID-19 cases caused disruptions in the supply chain and posed challenges in coping with the abrupt surge in worldwide demand.
Global Non-invasive Ventilators Market Key Growth Factors:
• Growing Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders: The global aging population is increasing, leading to a higher incidence of respiratory disorders like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and sleep apnea. WHO estimates that around 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide. The rising number of elderly individuals and the prevalence of respiratory conditions are driving the demand for Non-Invasive Ventilators Market as effective respiratory support tools.
• Advancements in Non-invasive Ventilation Technology: Significant advancements in non-invasive ventilation technology have improved the efficacy and usability of ventilators. Manufacturers are incorporating innovative features, such as adaptive servo-ventilation and real-time monitoring, to enhance patient comfort and treatment outcomes. These technological advancements have increased the acceptance of non-invasive ventilation among healthcare professionals and patients alike. The availability of user-friendly and patient-centric products has further propelled the Non-Invasive Ventilators Market growth.
• Preference for Non-invasive Treatment Modalities: Non-invasive ventilators offer several advantages over invasive ventilation methods, such as reduced risk of infection, improved patient comfort, and decreased healthcare costs. Studies have shown that non-invasive ventilation can be as effective as invasive ventilation for specific respiratory conditions. According to a study published in Respiratory Care journal, non-invasive ventilation is associated with lower mortality rates and shorter hospital stays compared to invasive ventilation in certain patient populations. The preference for non-invasive treatment modalities has driven the adoption of non-invasive ventilators in various healthcare settings, contributing to market growth.
Global Non-invasive Ventilators Market Key Insights
• In recent years, there has been a lot of focus on developing non-invasive ventilation devices that are more comfortable and easier to use for patients. This is important because NIV can be a difficult treatment for patients to tolerate, especially for extended periods of time. Some of the features that are being incorporated into new Non-invasive Ventilation devices to make them more comfortable and easier to use include soft, breathable masks that are less likely to cause skin irritation; quieter motors that are less disruptive to sleep; and simpler controls that are easy to understand and use.
• Asia Pacific is experiencing fastest growth rate in terms of CAGR in the global Non-Invasive Ventilators Market. The region's rapid economic development and rising healthcare expenditure have led to increased adoption of advanced medical technologies, including non-invasive ventilators. According to the World Health Organization, Asia Pacific accounts for nearly 60% of the global population, resulting in a large patient pool requiring respiratory support. The prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as asthma and COPD, is also on the rise in the region. Factors like increasing awareness about non-invasive ventilation benefits and efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure contribute to Asia Pacific's faster market growth.
Global Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o Airon Corporation
o Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
o Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
o Getinge AB
o Hamilton Company
o heyer medical AG
o Koninklijke Philips N.V.
o Phoenix Medical Systems
o ResMed
o Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
o Smiths Group plc
o Teleflex Incorporated
o Other Industry Participants
In November 2022, Fisher & Paykel showcased Evaqua, an innovative ventilation tubing technology that is the world's first to reduce mobile condensate in the expiratory limb. This is achieved by dispersing water vapor through the tubing walls.
Global Non-Invasive Ventilators Market:
By Product
o Non-invasive Positive-pressure Ventilator (PPV)
o Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
o Bilevel Positive Pressure(BiPAP)
o Auto-Adjusting Positive Airway Pressure (APAP)
o Non-invasive Negative Pressure Ventilator (NPV)
By Application
o COPD and Asthma
o Respiratory Distress Syndrome
o Pulmonary Edema
o Obstructive Sleep Apnea
o Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
o Others
By End Users
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
