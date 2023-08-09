Growing Demand for Disposable Medical Devices is Boosting the Demand of Global Medical Grade Polyolefin Market
Global Medical Grade Polyolefin Market Crossed the Mark of US$ 3.22 Billion in 2022, Anticipated to Gain CAGR of 6.59% from 2023 - 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Grade Polyolefin Market Summary
Medical-grade polyolefins are a class of polymers that are widely used in the medical and healthcare industry due to their excellent biocompatibility, chemical resistance, and ease of processing. They are made from olefin monomers, such as ethylene and propylene, and are often referred to as PE and PP.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increased need for medical supplies like personal protective equipment (PPE), medical packaging, and disposable medical devices. Medical grade polyolefins, including polyethylene and polypropylene, played a vital role as essential materials in producing these items. The surge in demand for medical supplies to address the virus outbreak and ensure the safety of healthcare workers has significantly driven the demand for medical grade polyolefin market.
Global Medical Grade Polyolefin Market Growth Factors:
• Growing Demand for Medical Devices and Implants: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population have led to a rise in demand for medical devices and implants. Medical grade polyolefins, like polyethylene and polypropylene, are essential materials in the manufacturing of medical devices and implants due to their biocompatibility, sterilization compatibility, and cost-effectiveness. The rising adoption of advanced medical technologies and the need for innovative and high-performance medical products have fueled the demand for medical grade polyolefin market.
• Technological Advancements in Medical Packaging: The healthcare industry is witnessing continuous advancements in medical packaging to ensure product safety and integrity. Medical grade polyolefins, especially polyethylene, are favored materials for medical packaging due to their excellent barrier properties, flexibility, and ease of processing. Innovations in packaging design, such as improved sealability and tamper-evident features, are driving the demand for medical grade polyolefin market in the medical packaging sector.
• Increasing Focus on Infection Control and Patient Safety: Infection prevention and patient safety have become crucial priorities for healthcare facilities worldwide. Medical grade polyolefins, with their ease of sterilization and biocompatibility, play a vital role in reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections. The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 7% of hospitalized patients in high-income countries and 10% in low- and middle-income countries acquire at least one healthcare-associated infection. As a result, there is a growing demand for medical products and devices made from medical grade polyolefins to enhance infection control measures and ensure patient safety.
Global Medical Grade Polyolefin Market Recent Advances:
• In recent years, there has been a lot of research and development into new grades of medical grade polyolefins with improved properties. For example, new grades of polyolefins with higher strength and flexibility have been developed, which are making it possible to create new medical devices and packaging solutions. There has also been a lot of focus on developing new processes for manufacturing medical grade polyolefins that are more efficient and sustainable. For example, new processes that use less energy and water have been developed, and new processes that use recycled materials are being explored. Furthermore, growing demand for medical devices and healthcare products across the globe as well as the increasing availability of these products is strengthening medical grade polyolefin market demand.
• The Asia Pacific region is experiencing fastest growth in the medical grade polyolefin market. The region's rapid economic development, increasing urbanization, and rising healthcare expenditure have contributed to the growing demand for medical grade polyolefins. According to data gathered by Absolute Markets Insights, the Asia Pacific region is projected to account for nearly half of global healthcare spending by 2050. This significant healthcare expenditure is likely to drive the adoption of medical devices and products made from polyolefins, leading to faster market growth in the region.
Global Medical Grade Polyolefin Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o Borealis AG
o Borouge
o Exxon Mobil Corporation
o LG Chem
o LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
o Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
o Reliance Industries Limited
o Repsol
o Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
o TotalEnergies
o Other Industry Participants
In July 2023, LyondellBasell finalized the acquisition of Mepol Group, a renowned manufacturer of high-performance technical compounds made from recycled materials. Mepol Group operates in both Italy and Poland, and this acquisition further strengthens LyondellBasell's position in the market for sustainable and innovative materials.
In October 2022, Borealis introduced a revolutionary range of polypropylene (PP) grades utilizing the innovative Borstar Nextension Technology. This groundbreaking advancement represents a significant improvement in the performance of custom-made PP, offering exceptional properties for both cast and blown film applications. The newly launched PP grades showcase superior characteristics that elevate the quality and functionality of the produced films.
Global Medical Grade Polyolefin Market:
By Type
o Polyethylene (PE)
o Polypropylene (PP)
o Polyrnethylpentene
o Polybutene-1 (PB-1)
o Polyisobutylene (PIB)
o Others
By Application
o Medical Implants
o Medical Films
o Medical Devices
o Medical Tubing
o Medical Syringes
o Labware
o Medical Containers
o Caps and Closures
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
