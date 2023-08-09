Trailer Leasing Market [2023-2030] Business Scope, Investment Plans and Future Demand

Trailer Leasing

Latest Research Report: Trailer Leasing Market 2023-2030 encompasses major industry trends and dynamics.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Trailer Leasing Market” Research Report offers valuable insights into modern business tendencies, developments plans, and share analysis for top competitors [TIP Trailer Services, Star Leasing Company, LLC, Valley Truck Leasing, Cobble Hill Leasing, Ryder, North East Trailer Services, Metro Trailer]. It provides deeper insights into business and pricing strategies, key dynamics and technological advancements.

Trailer Leasing Market Report offers dashboard overview of industry segmentation by Type [Long-term Leasing, Short-term Leasing], application [Commercial Use, Personal Use] and regions. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the regional forecast, identifying key growth opportunities in different geographies.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Market Overview of Global Trailer Leasing market:

According to our latest research, the global Trailer Leasing market looks promising in the next 5 years. As of 2022, the global Trailer Leasing market was estimated at USD million, and it’s anticipated to reach USD million in 2028, with a CAGR during the forecast years.

Trailer leasing is a flexible and cost-effective strategy. During the agreed period, the lessor transfers the right to use the trailer assets to the lessee for rent. Trailer leasing can optimize a lessee's financial and purchasing strategy, be the solution for short-term or seasonal needs, or maintain fleet flexibility to save time and money.

The outbreak has affected the trailer leasing industry, with shortages of trailer equipment and parts, supply chain disruptions, and rising labor costs. The epidemic has led to logistics interruption, cargo accumulation, and the logistics industry is tense, and the demand for trailer leasing has increased. In the long run, due to repeated epidemics and increased economic uncertainty, downstream customers are more cautious about purchasing fixed assets, coupled with the upgrade of comprehensive and intelligent services for trailer leasing, the demand for trailer leasing is expected to increase.

Drives

Trailer leasing has certain advantages over buying. For example, it has strong flexibility, which can meet short-term needs and reduce the financial pressure on purchases.

Trailer leasing combined with long-term financial planning for sustainability.

Limitations

Trailer leasing requires long-term capital investment and long payback period.

The market is highly competitive.

Opportunities

Trailer leasing companies provide comprehensive and intelligent services to attract customers.

The development of e-commerce.

Company Overview:

XTRA Lease

Based in St. Louis, MO and owned by Berkshire Hathaway, XTRA Lease is the leading provider of over-the-road trailers for rent and lease in the U.S. The leader in trailer rental & leasing thanks to superior specs, unmatched customer service & nationwide locations.

Ryder

Ryder System, Inc., commonly known as Ryder, is an American transportation and logistics company. It is especially known for its fleet of commercial rental trucks. Ryder specializes in fleet management, supply chain management, and transportation management. It also offers full-service leasing, rental and maintenance, used vehicle sales, transportation management, professional drivers, e-commerce fulfillment, and last-mile delivery services. Ryder operates in North America, and the United Kingdom. It has its headquarters in Miami, Florida within Miami-Dade County.

XTRA Lease is one of the major players operating in the Trailer Leasing market, holding a share of 20.60% in 2021.

Segmentation Overview:

Long-term Leasing

Long-term leases are usually due to financial, financing and asset flexibility considerations, usually for more than one year.

Short-term Leasing

Short-term leases are usually due to seasonal and short-term demand, generally for a period of no more than one year.

By type, Long-term Leasing segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2021.

Application Overview:

Commercial Use

Commercial refers to the company or fleet leasing trailers for cargo transportation for economic benefits.

Personal Use

Personal use is different from commercial use, not for profit, and refers to individual consumers leasing trailers for personal purposes.

By application, the Commercial Use segment occupied the biggest share from 2017 to 2022.

This report covers a research time span from 2018 to 2028, and presents a deep and comprehensive analysis of the global Trailer Leasing market, with a systematical description of the status quo and trends of the whole market, a close look into the competitive landscape of the major players, and a detailed elaboration on segment markets by type, by application and by region.

Global Trailer Leasing Market research report growth rates and market value based on market dynamics, growth factors. Complete knowledge is based on the latest innovations in the industry, opportunities and trends. In addition to SWOT analysis by key suppliers, the report contains a comprehensive market analysis and major player’s landscape.

