$9.42 Billions Tape Storage Market is On the Rise, Growing at CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2030

Tape Storage Market 2030

Based on geography, on the other hand, North America appeared as the highest revenue holder in the same year.” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scope of the Study

The latest Tape Storage Market intelligence study over 2020 to 2030 by Allied Market Research provides a detailed analysis pertaining to the global revenue size & forecast, segmental splits, regional & country-level outlook, market dynamics & trends, Porters’ five force analysis, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, market share analysis, and patent analysis.

Tape Storage Market Statistics 2020-2030: According to the report, the global tape storage market size is expected to reach from $4.31 billion in 2019 to $9.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in data volumes, rise in adoption of tape storage by large enterprises, surge in threats of ransom ware attacks on organizational networks, and growth in industrialization drive the global tape storage market.

Market Snapshot

The report offers an in-depth study of the current Tape Storage Market scenario, estimates, changing aspects, and dynamic forces of the sector to identify the essential opportunities from 2020 to 2030. A comprehensive assessment of the aspects that propel and impede the growth is also provided. Explicit analysis of the market size and its proper segmentation help determine the prevalent Tape Storage Market opportunities.

Market Landscape

The study comprises various parameters such as parent/peer market analysis, top player positioning in the base year, value chain analysis, impact of government regulations on the market, and market dynamics, which directly or indirectly impact the Tape Storage Market growth.

The Tape Storage Market dynamics includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this industry. Drivers state the factors that boost the growth of the market, whereas restraints are likely to hamper the market growth. Opportunities are the factors that act as the catalysts of the market. All these factors, along with data facts, are covered in the study.

Segmental Outlook

The global Tape Storage Market is segmented depending on by component, technology, capacity, use case, end use, industry vertical, and region.

The Tape Storage Market segmental analysis is offered (real time and forecast) in both quantitative and qualitative terms. This helps the clients to identify the most lucrative segment to consider for their further investments, based on the comprehensive backend analysis about the segmental performance. In addition to brief understanding of the operating companies and their development activities with respect to the global market.

Regional Analysis

The global Tape Storage Market is analyzed across four key regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key countries contributing toward the growth of the market include:

• North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe: Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA

Company Analysis

In the company profiles chapter, the Tape Storage Market report provides detailed profiles of key players in the global industry. Company overview, business overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, global footprint, and recent developments are the key aspects included in the company profiles. It helps in understanding the business strategies adopted by the companies. The report further features these companies in the competitive landscape chapter, which covers product/service mapping of top players, competitive dashboard, competitive heatmap. Thus, a comprehensive analysis of the leading and upcoming companies provides a wider preview toward understanding the Tape Storage Market.

Key companies identified in the report are Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, Overland Tandberg, QStar Technologies, Inc., QUALSTAR CORP., Quantum Corporation, and Spectra Logic Corporation.

Key Benefits from Stakeholders:

• The Tape Storage Market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

• Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution toward the region.

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Tape Storage Market during the forecast period 2020 to 2030.

• The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Tape Storage Market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.

Research Methodology

AMR offers its clients Tape Storage Market comprehensive research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs, which majorly include interviews with industry participants, reliable statistics, and regional intelligence. The in-house industry experts play an instrumental role in designing analytic tools and models, tailored to the requirements of a particular industry segment. These analytical tools and models refine the data & statistics and enhance the accuracy of our recommendations and advice.

Tape Storage Market Report Highlights

By COMPONENT

• Tape Cartridges

• Tape Vault

By TECHNOLOGY

• LTO-1 to LTO-5

• LTO-6

• LTO-7

• LTO-8

• LTO-9

• DDS-1

• DDS-2

• DDS-3

• DDS-4

• DLT IV

By CAPACITY

• Less Than 1 TB

• 1 TB to 200 TB

• 201 TB to 999 TB

• 1 PB to 100 PB

• More Than 100 PB

By USE CASE

• Archiving

• Backup

By END USE

• Cloud Providers

• Data Center

• Enterprises

By INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Oil & Gas

• Government & Defense

