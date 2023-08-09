Global Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases to Drive Market Growth
Global Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market Reached Valuation of US$ 229.3 Million in 2022, states Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market Outlook
Ketoanalogues are a type of dietary supplement that is used to treat chronic kidney disease (CKD). They work by providing the body with essential amino acids without the production of harmful nitrogenous waste products. This can help to slow the progression of CKD and improve the quality of life for patients. The global ketoanalogue for kidney disease market is estimated to reach CAGR of 6.5% from 2023-2031
The ketoanalogue for kidney disease market growth was declined due to a reduction in non-urgent medical visits, including those for chronic conditions like kidney disease. However, the ketoanalogue for kidney disease market continues to grow in the post-pandemic period, as the number of people with kidney disease increases. Additionally, the development of new ketoanalogue products and the increasing use of ketoanalogues in combination with other treatments are expected to drive market growth.
Global Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market Driving Factors:
• Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): The growing prevalence of CKD is a significant driver for the ketoanalogue for kidney disease market. According to the World Kidney Day, CKD affects approximately 10% of the global population, with an estimated 850 million people worldwide suffering from the condition. The rising incidence of CKD, driven by factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, has led to a higher demand for nutritional interventions like ketoanalogue supplements to manage the disease and slow its progression.
• Rising Awareness of Renal Nutrition Therapy: The increasing awareness of the importance of renal nutrition therapy in kidney disease management is driving the demand for ketoanalogue products. As per the National Kidney Foundation, many cases of CKD go undiagnosed, but greater awareness of the benefits of nutritional interventions has resulted in improved detection and management. Physicians and healthcare providers are increasingly prescribing ketoanalogue supplements as part of the comprehensive renal nutrition therapy to improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life for kidney disease patients.
• Advancements in Research and Development: Ongoing research and development in the field of renal nutrition and kidney disease management have contributed to the growth of the ketoanalogue for kidney disease market. The development of innovative ketoanalogue formulations, improved product efficacy, and a better understanding of the role of these supplements in managing kidney disease have been instrumental in driving the market. As research continues to uncover the benefits of ketoanalogue supplements in slowing CKD progression and reducing complications, the adoption of these products is expected to increase further.
Global Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market Key Developments:
• There is ongoing research into new formulations of ketoanalogues that could be more effective at slowing the progression of CKD. There is also research into new delivery methods for ketoanalogues that could be more convenient for patients to take. For example, a once-weekly injection of ketoanalogues is being developed that could be more convenient than taking tablets every day. There is ongoing research into the use of ketoanalogues in combination with other treatments for CKD, such as dialysis. Studies have shown that ketoanalogues can help to improve the outcomes of dialysis patients, and they are now being used more widely in this setting. There is also research into the use of ketoanalogues for other conditions, such as diabetic ketoacidosis and malnutrition. This research could lead to new uses for ketoanalogues and expand the market for these products.
• Asia Pacific is projected to gain fastest growth rate in the global ketoanalogue for kidney disease market. The region has witnessed a significant increase in the prevalence of kidney disease in recent years, attributed to factors such as changing lifestyles, an aging population, and rising incidence of diabetes and hypertension. According to the International Society of Nephrology, the Asia Pacific region accounts for more than 60% of the global CKD cases. The growing awareness of kidney disease management and the increasing adoption of nutritional therapies like ketoanalogue supplements have been driving the faster growth of the market in this region.
Global Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market: Key Participants
o Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
o Alniche Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
o Centaur Pharmaceuticals
o Fresenius Kabi AG
o Genix Lifescience Pvt. Ltd.
o La Renon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
o Panacea Biotec
o RPG Life Sciences Limited
o Steadfast Medishield
o Other Industry Participants
Global Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market:
By Application
o Chronic Kidney Disease
o Acute Renal Failure
o Others
By End-user
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Retail Pharmacies
o Online Pharmacies
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
