Sodium Silicate Market Innovation and Latest Developments Shaping Future Success

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global sodium silicate market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to its usage in soil stabilization, concrete hardening, and cement refractories. However, the pulp & paper segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its increased use in fresh as well as recycled paper for de-inking and brightening pulps.

Sodium silicate, also known as water glass, is a chemical compound with various industrial applications. It is produced by fusing silica (usually in the form of quartz sand) with sodium carbonate (soda ash) at a high temperature. The resulting product can be in liquid or solid form, depending on the ratio of silica to sodium oxide.

The crystalline segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global sodium silicate market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to its application in fireproofing mixtures, laundry, dairy, metal, and floor cleaning. The report provides a detailed analysis of the anhydrous segment.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞:

Detergents and Cleaning Products: Sodium silicate is used in laundry detergents and automatic dishwashing detergents as a builder and anti-corrosion agent. It aids in preventing dirt and soil from redepositing on fabrics and dishes.

Adhesives and Binders: Sodium silicate is used as an adhesive and binder in various applications, including paperboard and paper products, as well as in the production of mineral-based panels and boards.

Cement and Concrete: In construction, sodium silicate can be used as a concrete sealer to increase durability and reduce dusting. It can also be added to cement formulations to improve workability and reduce setting time.

Water Treatment: Sodium silicate is employed in water treatment processes as a coagulant aid and in wastewater treatment to stabilize and precipitate dissolved solids.

Textile and Fiber Industry: Sodium silicate is used in the textile industry for dyeing and printing, as well as for flame-resistant treatments for fabrics.

Casting and Foundry: In metal casting, sodium silicate can be used as a binder for sand molds and cores.

North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in activities in construction, detergent, catalyst, tube winding, and paper & pulp industries in the region. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global sodium silicate market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2027. This is attributed to presence of large number of corporations and expansion of businesses by market players in the region.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The demand for sodium silicate is closely linked to the industries it serves. As urbanization and industrialization continue to grow, the construction, detergent, and manufacturing sectors drive the demand for sodium silicate products. The growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices and environmentally friendly products could also impact the market.

Surge in demand for manufacturing detergents, soaps, rubbers, and tires and increased demand from the pulp & paper industry drive the growth of the global sodium silicate market. However, hazardous nature of sodium silicate and availability of substitutes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in application in the construction industry presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

- Industrial Growth: Expanding industries such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing contribute to the demand for products that use sodium silicate.

- Environmental Regulations: Increasing environmental awareness has led to the exploration of alternative, eco-friendly materials in various industries, potentially impacting the demand for sodium silicate in some applications.

- Raw Material Costs: The cost and availability of raw materials, particularly silica and soda ash, can impact the production and pricing of sodium silicate.

- Innovation: Research and development efforts aimed at finding new applications for sodium silicate could open up new market segments.

- Regional Demand: The demand for sodium silicate can vary by region due to differences in industrial activity, regulations, and economic factors.

According to the report, the global sodium silicate industry garnered $7.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $9.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- Tokuyama Corporation

- Evonik Industries AG

- Merck Millipore Limited

- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

- PQ Group Holdings Inc.

- Occidental Petroleum Corporation

- CIECH S.A.

- Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd.

- Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

- Kiran Global Chem Limited

