Global Cell Separation Technologies Market: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Market Growth
Global Cell Separation Technologies Market Reached Valuation of US$ 9.43 Bn in 2022, Anticipated to Reach CAGR of 16.7% from 2023-2031.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cell Separation Technologies Market Synopsis
Cell separation technologies are used to isolate specific cell types from a heterogeneous population. These technologies are used in a wide variety of applications, including clinical diagnostics, research, and bioprocessing. Recent developments in the cell separation technologies market include the development of new labeling technologies, the miniaturization of cell separation devices, and the development of new applications for cell separation technologies.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the global cell separation technologies market was witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for these technologies in clinical diagnostics, research, and bioprocessing. Major growth drivers included the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing focus on personalized medicine, and continuous technological advancements in cell separation techniques. However, in the post-COVID-19 era, the market experienced an impact due to the pandemic's disruptions. There was a slowdown in research and development activities, and the demand for cell separation technologies for clinical applications decreased as the healthcare industry shifted its focus to COVID-19 response efforts.
Global Cell Separation Technologies Market Growth Drivers:
• Increasing Demand in Biopharmaceutical Research: The global cell separation technologies market is driven by the growing demand for advanced research tools in the biopharmaceutical industry. Cell separation technologies play a pivotal role in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing processes, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of research. The rising need for targeted therapies and personalized medicine is fueling the adoption of cell separation technologies in the biopharmaceutical sector.
• Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders, is a significant driver of the cell separation technologies market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for approximately 71% of global deaths. Cell separation technologies are crucial in studying and isolating specific cell populations related to disease pathology, aiding in disease diagnosis, and developing targeted therapies. The demand for cell separation technologies is expected to grow as healthcare focuses on understanding complex diseases and developing precision medicine approaches.
• Advancements in Regenerative Medicine: The field of regenerative medicine is witnessing rapid advancements, with researchers and healthcare professionals exploring cell-based therapies for tissue repair and regeneration. Cell separation technologies are integral in isolating and characterizing stem cells for therapeutic purposes. The increasing adoption of regenerative medicine approaches is driving the demand for cell separation technologies market, positioning them as vital tools in the regenerative medicine sector.
Global Cell Separation Technologies Market Recent Developments:
• The cell separation technologies market has experienced the development of new labeling technologies, which allow for more specific and sensitive cell separation. For example, new fluorescent dyes have been developed that can be used to label specific cell types. This allows for more accurate and efficient cell separation. The miniaturization of cell separation devices, which makes cell separation devices more portable and affordable. For example, there are now cell separation devices that can be used in point-of-care settings. This makes it possible to perform cell separation in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings. The development of new applications for cell separation technologies: These technologies are being used in a wider range of applications, such as the development of new vaccines and therapies, the isolation of rare cells for transplantation, the study of cell biology, and the bioprocessing industry.
• The Asia Pacific region has witnessed rapid economic growth, leading to increased investments in healthcare and life sciences. For instance, China's healthcare expenditure alone reached approximately $1 trillion in 2021, marking a substantial increase from previous years. This economic growth has fueled the adoption of advanced technologies, including cell separation technologies market, in research and clinical applications.
Global Cell Separation Technologies Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o ALFA LAVAL
o Becton, Dickinson and Company
o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
o Corning Incorporated
o Danaher
o Merck KGaA
o Miltenyi Biotec
o pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG
o STEMCELL Technologies
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o Other Industry Participants
In July 2023, Pluriselect-USA launched innovative collections of laboratory cell strainers, revolutionizing sample preparation to improve research efficiency significantly.
In May 2023, BD a prominent global medical technology firm, introduced a cell sorting instrument worldwide. This cutting-edge device incorporates two breakthrough technologies, allowing researchers to reveal previously hidden, intricate information about cells, which was unattainable through conventional flow cytometry experiments.
Global Cell Separation Technologies Market
By Product
o Instruments
o Consumables
By Technology
o Gradient Centrifugation
o Surface Markers Separation
o Filtration Based Separation
By Application
o Oncology Research
o Neuroscience Research
o Stem Cell Research
o Microbiology
o Immunology Research
o Others
By End User
o Research Laboratories & Institutes
o Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies
o Hospitals and Diagnostic laboratories
o Cell Banks
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
