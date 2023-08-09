Railway Maintenance Machinery Market Expected to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2032 | CRRC, Geatech, Loram, Sinara, Harsco

global railway maintenance machinery market size was valued at $4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Railway Maintenance Machinery Market," The railway maintenance machinery market size was at $4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The railway maintenance machine­ry market includes various type­s of equipment, including tamping machines, stabilizing machine­ry, rail handling machinery, ballast cleaning machines, cate­nary maintenance machines, and othe­rs.

With the expansion and modernization of railway networks, the demand for railway maintenance machinery is on the rise. These machines play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of rail transportation systems. Advanced technologies, such as predictive maintenance and remote monitoring, are becoming increasingly prevalent in this market.

Furthermore, the rapid growth of citie­s has resulted in the e­xpansion of metro systems, light rail transit (LRT), and other urban rail ne­tworks in major metropolitan areas. These­ urban rail systems necessitate­ the use of railway maintenance­ machinery to support their construction, upkee­p, and operation. This machinery includes tunne­ling machines, track maintenance ve­hicles, and overhead line­ maintenance equipme­nt. Additionally, as existing rail infrastructure ages, re­gular maintenance, repair, and compone­nt replacement be­come imperative. Conse­quently, there is a growing de­mand for efficient machinery capable­ of handling track maintenance, signaling systems, e­lectrification processes, and othe­r vital aspects when existing railway ne­tworks approach the end of their life­cycle. Moreover, the railway maintenance machinery market forecast indicates promising growth in the coming years, fueled by ongoing advancements in railway technology and the continuous efforts by governments to enhance rail infrastructure and maintenance capabilities. The replacement and upgrade cycles create a continuous demand for railway maintenance machinery. For instance, in April 2023, Harsco Rail which is a U.S. based leading manufacturer of railway machineries and a division of Harsco Corporation announced a five-year operation & maintenance contract with Network Rail and this contract is valued at over $130 million.

Increase in construction of new rail projects positively impacts the growth of the railway maintenance machinery market. For instance, the Iraqi government spent around $2.5 billion on a new railway project named as Baghdad Metro. The railway project is expected to be completed by 2025. In addition, a rise in the number of railway electrification projects, owing to carbon emission reduction targets, is anticipated to lead to the expansion of the railway maintenance machinery market. Railway maintenance machinery market growth is being driven by the rising global investments in rail infrastructure development, leading to a higher demand for modern and efficient maintenance equipment and technologies. Further, several governments are focusing on developing carbon emission free railway lines, which in turn is estimated to cater to the growth of the railway maintenance machinery market. Business houses prefer using the railway traveling mode for efficient freight transportation. Moreover, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), approximately 7% of the global freight transportation and logistics occurs through railway networks. Furthermore, the metro system provides cheap and convenient urban transportation in around 200 cities globally, thereby propelling the growth of the railway maintenance machinery market.

Increasing market competition among manufacturers and suppliers of railway maintenance machinery stimulates innovation and product development. Companies strive to introduce advanced and more efficient machinery to meet the evolving needs of rail operators, leading to market growth. A growing usage of cloud-based, internet, and internet of things (IoT) services to increase operational efficiency of the entire maintenance process is expected to lead to the development of the railway maintenance machinery industry. In addition, one of the most important aspects of adopting IoT is preventive maintenance in railway machinery. In addition, the railway maintenance machinery market share is dominated by key players who offer advanced and innovative maintenance equipment and services, contributing to their significant market presence. Moreover, the focus on sustainable transportation solutions has led to increased investments in rail infrastructure. Rail transport is considered a greener alternative with lower carbon emissions. Railway maintenance machinery that incorporates eco-friendly features, reduces environmental impact, aligns with sustainability goals, and is expected to witness increased demand.

However, high costs associated with tamping machines are anticipated to hamper the growth of the railway maintenance machinery market. However, technological innovation in the railway maintenance machinery is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the railway maintenance machinery manufacturers.

Depending on the product type, the tamping machine segment dominated the railway maintenance machinery market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

Depending on the application, the ballast track segment dominated the railway maintenance machinery market in terms of revenue in 2021.

By sales type, the aftermarket sales segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021.

Europe dominated the market in 2021 and LAMEA region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

