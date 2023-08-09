Prof. Dr. Volkjer Römermann Receives “Lawyer of the Year” Award

Hamburg, Germany – Römermann Rechtsanwälte AG is delighted to announce that Prof. Dr. Volker Römermann received the prestigious “Lawyer of the Year” award this year in the category “litigation.” This reward is in recognition of the great work that he has done for his clients. German newspaper “Handelsblatt” published these rankings, which are done by the publisher Best Lawyers publications. The award cannot be bought and the basis of the assessments by peers is so broad that there is credibility. There were over 650,000 anonymous assessments by 2,300 lawyers but only a total of 210 lawyers in Germany received this award.

This award is well deserved and is a great reminder of the impact that Prof. Dr. Volker Römermann has had on the corporate law industry in Germany. He is one of the board of directors at Römermann Rechtsanwälte AG and is well known for his expertise in corporate law, insolvency law, and the law of liberal professions. Prof. Dr. Volker Römermann is a specialist lawyer and an honorary professor at the Humboldt University in Berlin where he trains young minds that want to enter the law field. He has also taught at other German universities since 1997 and has trained many managing directors.

Prof. Römermann has expertise in insolvency law and has helped several clients with the reorganization and restructuring of their companies. He has managed some of the most complex contract negotiations for many years and has made a positive impact both in Germany and internationally. Prof. Römermann has published his own research and specialist articles about business law with some of the best publishers in the world. He has worked in bankruptcy law, employment law, and also international business law. He is a highly accomplished, specialist lawyer, and professor, who is now receiving recognition for his achievements in the industry.

About Römermann Rechtsanwälte AG

Römermann Rechtsanwälte AG was founded in 1962, focusing on corporate law, insolvency law, and the law of liberal professions. The law firm opened its new location in Berlin in 2003 and another location in Hamburg in 2007. It was later converted into a stock corporation in 2009 with the Hamburg location as its main registered office. Over the years, this law firm started to provide more services and eventually covered the entire spectrum of commercial law.

Römermann Rechtsanwälte AG works closely with a management consultancy to help its clients and offer legal advice for entrepreneurs. This law firm is internationally active for its clients and is committed to providing the best possible representation and legal advice. Römermann Rechtsanwälte AG offers services in:

Employment law Professional law Compliance law Corporate law Intellectual property law Bankruptcy law IT law Litigation Company acquisitions Trademark law Mediation Arbitration Tax law Insurance law Commercial criminal law

Römermann Rechtsanwälte AG has a team of highly experienced and well-trained lawyers, who have expertise in employment law, insolvency law, and all other areas of corporate law. Römermann Rechtsanwälte AG has offices in Hanover, Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg, Erfurt, Manheim, Kassel, and Lahr. The law firm has a large presence in Germany and serves clients both nationally and internationally as needed. Römermann Rechtsanwälte AG is a member of:

Römermann Rechtsanwälte AG is an exceptional law firm committed to providing impeccable services for its diverse clientele. If you’d like to learn more about what Römermann Rechtsanwälte AG can do for you then please visit their website.

