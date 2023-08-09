The Whistleblower Advocates Launches Comprehensive Whistleblower Resource on PPP Loan Fraud: Revealing the Largest PPP Loans in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware

Philadelphia, PA – The Whistleblower Advocates, a Philadelphia-based law firm devoted to representing and advocating for whistleblowers, recently announced the launch of its new online database designed to assist individuals seeking to report PPP loan fraud. The firm’s newly released resource can be accessed on its webpage, “How To Report PPP Loan Fraud?” at https://thewhistlebloweradvocates.com/types-of-fraud/ppp-fraud/. In addition to providing important information and guidance to whistleblowers, the website also contains data regarding the largest PPP loans distributed in the states of Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), enacted to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately, attracted fraudulent activities, costing taxpayers billions of dollars and necessitating the need for vigilance and reporting. Although PPP fraud has been reported on various new networks, a majority of the general public does not fully grasp the enormity of the fraud which occurred just a few years ago. To aid individuals in understanding the scale of PPP loan fraud, The Whistleblower Advocates compiled a comprehensive list of the largest PPP loans granted in the aforementioned states.

Kandis L. Kovalsky, an attorney at The Whistleblower Advocates stated, “Whistleblowers are the frontline defenders against PPP loan fraud. Their courageous actions help uncover deceptive practices and ensure accountability. Our goal is to provide valuable resources and legal guidance to individuals who wish to report fraud, protecting both the integrity of government programs and the rights of whistleblowers.”

Ross M. Wolfe, another attorney at The Whistleblower Advocates, commented, “The False Claims Act offers vital whistleblower protections, enabling individuals to come forward with confidence, report the wrongdoers, and share in any recovery of fraudulent disbursed PPP funds recovered by the federal government as a result. We are committed to supporting whistleblowers throughout the process, assisting them in filing qui tam lawsuits, and working tirelessly to combat PPP loan fraud.”

For further information on reporting PPP loan fraud and accessing the list of the largest PPP loans in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware, contact The Whistleblower Advocates at (833) 310-3147.

About The Whistleblower Advocates:

The Whistleblower Advocates is a whistleblower advocacy law firm committed to fighting fraud and protecting the rights of whistleblowers. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm handles cases involving PPP loan fraud, offering comprehensive legal support and guidance to individuals who wish to blow the whistle on fraudulent activities.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-whistleblower-advocates-launches-comprehensive-whistleblower-resource-on-ppp-loan-fraud-revealing-the-largest-ppp-loans-in-pennsylvania-new-york-new-jersey-and-delaware/

