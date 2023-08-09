Fresh Pasta Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Fresh Pasta Market

Who is the largest manufacturers of Fresh Pasta Market worldwide?



Giovanni Rana

Olivieri (Ebro Foods)

Voltan SpA

Ugo Foods Group

Waitrose

RP's Pasta Company

Il Pastaio

Spaghetto Factory

Maffei

Lilly's Fresh Pasta

Pastificio Gaetarelli

Pastificio Mansi

The Fresh Pasta Company

Pastificio Brema

Pasta Jesce

Marcello Raffetto

Short Description About Fresh Pasta Market:

The Global Fresh Pasta market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Fresh pasta is made from a simple dough of eggs and flour, usually all-purpose flour or “00” high-gluten flour. The dough is kneaded like bread dough and then pressed through rollers until it’s as thin as desired. Then it’s cut into long noodles or formed and stuffed into tortellini and ravioli.

Global Fresh Pasta key players include Giovanni Rana, Olivieri (Ebro Foods), Voltan SpA, Ugo Foods Group, Waitrose, RP's Pasta Company, ll Pastaio, Spaghetto Factory, Maffei, Lilly's Fresh Pasta, etc. Global top ten manufacturers hold a share about 12%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 32 percent. In terms of product, Filled Style Pasta is the largest segment, with a share over 42%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential, followed by Restaurant, Airplane, Train, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fresh Pasta Market

In 2020, the global Fresh Pasta market size was USD 1226 million and it is expected to reach USD 1435.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Fresh Pasta Scope and Market Size

Fresh Pasta market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fresh Pasta market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Fresh Pasta Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Fresh Pasta



Residential

Restaurant

Airplane

Train

Others

What are the types of Fresh Pasta available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Fresh Pasta market share In 2022.



Long Style Pasta

Short Style Pasta

Filled Style Pasta

Which regions are leading the Fresh Pasta Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Fresh Pasta Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Fresh Pasta market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Fresh Pasta industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

