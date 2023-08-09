TravelAbility EMS Summit 2023: Paving the Way for Accessible and Inclusive Travel
EINPresswire.com/ -- The TravelAbility Emerging Market Summit, the leading event for the accessible travel industry, will be held in Savannah, GA from August 18-20, 2023. Uniting over 60 presenters across 42 riveting sessions, the Summit marks a significant juncture in the industries of #accessibletravel, #disabilitytravel, and #disabilitytourism.
“The travel industry is at a crossroads,” said Jake Steinman, founder of TravelAbility. “We have an opportunity to make travel more accessible for everyone, while also making it more sustainable and inclusive. The TravelAbility Emerging Market Summit will bring together thought leaders from all three areas to explore how we can create a more inclusive and sustainable travel industry for the future.”
Summit Highlights: A Glimpse Into the Future
Exploring the latest trends in #accessibletravel, the Summit offers an enlightening experience through interactive panels, workshops, and discussions on:
- Accessibility and Grant Funding Learn how to access grant funding for assessments
- DIY Accessibility Assessments: A hands-on approach to self-assessment.
- The Future of Accessible Travel: Unveiling what lies ahead.
- Why Nude Beaches Have Skin in the Accessibility Game. Aging sunbathers.
- The Future of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) in Travel: Paving the way for an inclusive industry.
Is Accessibility the Future of Travel?
Approximately 15% of the global population experiences some form of disability. In a world striving for inclusivity, being accessible for travelers with a disability today is a down payment on the future as the silver tsunami of baby boomers age into a disability over the next 10 years.
Accessible travel ensures that tourism and travel experiences are available to everyone, regardless of physical or cognitive abilities.
Economic Impact: The #disabilitytravel market, according to a survey by the Harris Organization/Open Doors Organization, represents a $54 billion in the United States.
The TravelAbility Emerging Market Summit recognizes these imperatives and seeks to drive changes that go beyond mere compliance. By making accessible travel a central theme, the Summit aims to inspire the industry to approach travel with empathy, innovation, and a genuine desire to make the world a more connected and welcoming place for all.
About the Company
TravelAbility's journey began unexpectedly when North American Journeys was mistaken for a travel agency in 2018. This incident led to the discovery of a substantial gap in the market for accessible travel.
The ensuing research unveiled a lackluster implementation of accessibility standards and a mindset geared more toward litigation avoidance than enhancing travel experiences. The realization spurred a need for a transformative approach to #disabilitytourism.
With over 20 years of experience in the travel industry, TravelAbility took action. The team identified innovators working to reduce barriers in travel for individuals with disabilities and brought them together in a powerful gathering: the TravelAbility Summit. This initiative aims to shift the focus from mere compliance to innovation, empathy, and true inclusivity.
By uniting industry leaders and innovators, TravelAbility strives to redefine accessible travel, making destinations accessible to everyone, irrespective of physical, behavioral, or cognitive disabilities. The TravelAbility Emerging Market Summit, its flagship event, continues this revolutionary movement, contributing to a more inclusive, sustainable, and connected travel future.
The company also oversees a myriad of projects and collaborations aimed at advancing accessibility in travel, from educating tomorrow's leaders about accessibility to producing insightful content like ACCESSIBLE JOURNEYS magazine, that averages over 500,000 readers per issue.
TravelAbility is more than an event producer; it's a catalyst for change in the world of #accessibletravelevents, pushing boundaries and paving the way for a more inclusive travel industry.
Contact Details:
Jake Steinman
Contact Details:
Jake Steinman
TravelAbility
+1 415-339-0578
info@travelability.net