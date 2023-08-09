Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Size, Share Analysis And Growth Trajectory For 2023-2032

Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the commercial aircraft airframe materials market size is predicted to reach $8.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth in the commercial aircraft airframe materials market is due to increase in fleet size of commercial aircraft. The Middle East region is expected to hold the largest commercial aircraft airframe materials market share. Major players in the commercial aircraft airframe materials market include Solvay S.A., Constellium SE, Arconic Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Southwest Aluminium.

Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Segments

• By Type: Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Composites, Steel Alloys

• By Application: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global commercial aircraft airframe materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The commercial aircraft airframe materials are materials used to form the structure of a commercial aircraft. The lightweight airframe components and structural designs offer increased strength at a lower weight and are resilient to the heat associated with flight. Due to their lightweight, aluminum and magnesium have long been employed as airframe materials.

