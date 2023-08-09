Cadmium Market 2023: Estimated to reach USD Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 1.4%

Cadmium Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadmium is a chemical element with symbol Cd and atomic number 48. This soft, bluish-white metal is chemically similar to the two other stable metals in group 12, namely zinc and mercury. Like zinc, it demonstrates oxidation state +2 in most of its compounds, and like mercury, it has a lower melting point than the transition metals in groups 3 through 11. Cadmium and its congeners in group 12 are often not considered transition metals, in that they do not have partly filled d or f electron shells in the elemental or common oxidation states. The average concentration of cadmium in Earth's crust is between 0.1 and 0.5 parts per million (ppm).The principal source of cadmium is zinc ore, sphalerite. Other sulphides and sulphosalts may also carry small amounts of the metal. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes. In the world, the consumption areas of cadmium are mainly China, Europe, Korea and india. China is the largest production country in the world, which occupied about 35%. The production areas of cadmium are mainly China, Korea, Japan, Europe and the North America. Moreover, Korea Zinc, Nyrstar NV, Teck Resources Ltd., Young Poong Corp, Zhuzhou Smelter Group, Huludao Zinc Industry, Mitsui Mining and Smelting, Dowa Metals and Mining, Grupo México and Luoping Zinc & Electricity are well-known venders, with about 44% market shares.

The global Cadmium market was valued at USD 39 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 43 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Who is the largest manufacturers of Cadmium Market Worldwide?

Korea Zinc

Nyrstar NV

Teck Resources Ltd.

Young Poong Corp

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

Mitsui Mining and Smelting

Dowa Metals and Mining

Grupo México

Luoping Zinc & Electricity

Peñoles

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant

Toho Zinc Co

Western Mining

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Cadmium Market Research Report Statistics:

Focused Industry - Chemical & Material

List of Figures, Tables and Charts - 148

Sample PDF of Report - 108 pages

Market Segmentation - Type, Application, End-User, Region, and More

By Type

Primary Cadmium

Secondary Cadmium

By Application

NiCd Battery

Pigments

Coatings

Others

Regions - United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Report Coverage - Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

What are the Drivers, Restraints, and Research Methodology used in this study?

