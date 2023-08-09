Dr. Francis Lagattuta Announces New Website
Dr. Francis P. Lagattuta, MD
https://drfrancislagattutamd.com/
I am thrilled to announce the launch of my new website www.https://drfrancislagattutamd.com/.”FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Francis Lagattuta is thrilled to announce he has launched a new website www.https://drfrancislagattutamd.com/.
— Doctor Francis Lagattuta MD
During his 40 years in medicine, he has enjoyed working in sports medicine with high schools, colleges, and the World Champion Chicago Bulls. He relished being on the sidelines of high school and college football teams for over 25 years. He was recognized in the Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame.
Professional Affiliations
2021-2023
Private Practice
Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine
2000-2021
Medical Director
LAGS Medical Centers
Education
07/1985-06/1987
Residency, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Columbus, Ohio
07/1984-06/1985
Internship, Internal Medicine Ohio State University Columbus, Ohio
07/1980-06/1984
Doctor of Medicine Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine Maywood, Ill.
07/1976-06/1980
Bachelor of Science, Biology Cum Laude Loyola University Maywood, Ill.
07/1972-06/1976
Holy Cross High School River Grove, Ill.
Honors and Awards
2018-2021
AANEM Graduate Medical Education Committee
2013-2015
AAPMR Foundation Committee
2010-2021
Pharmacy and Therapeutics for CenCal Health
2010- 2015
Pharmacy and Therapeutics for Community Health Centers
2004-2013
American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation – Professional Practice Committee
2004-2013
CPT Advisor
American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
2002
PASSOR – Distinguished Clinician of the Year
2002-2004
CPT Advisor North American Spine Society
2000-2022
Associate Editorial Board Member The Spine Journal (TSJ)
1998
Illinois Athletic Trainer Association – Hall of Fame Special Mention Award
1995-1997
Board of Directors – Physiatrist Association of Spine, Sports and Occupational Rehabilitation
1995-1996
Consultant for the Six-Time NBA Champion Chicago Bulls – Director of Rehabilitation and Injury Prevention
1994-2018
Fellowship Director in Spine, Sports and Electrodiagnostic Medicine. Trained over 60 fellows.
1991-2004
National Board Examiner – American Association of Electromyography and Electrodiagnostic
Certifications
2014
Board Certified by the American Board of Addiction Medicine
1998
Diplomat of the American Board of Pain Medicine
1989
Board Certified by the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine
1988
Board Certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
1985
Diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners Parts I-III
Daniel Kramer
CMG
+1 949-415-8721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Dr. Francis Lagattuta MD Returns to Private Practice