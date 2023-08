Dr. Francis Lagattuta Announces New Website

Dr. Francis P. Lagattuta, MD

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Francis Lagattuta is thrilled to announce he has launched a new website www. https://drfrancislagattutamd.com/ During his 40 years in medicine, he has enjoyed working in sports medicine with high schools, colleges, and the World Champion Chicago Bulls. He relished being on the sidelines of high school and college football teams for over 25 years. He was recognized in the Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame.Professional Affiliations2021-2023Private PracticeAnti-aging and Regenerative Medicine2000-2021Medical DirectorLAGS Medical CentersEducation07/1985-06/1987Residency, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Columbus, Ohio07/1984-06/1985Internship, Internal Medicine Ohio State University Columbus, Ohio07/1980-06/1984Doctor of Medicine Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine Maywood, Ill.07/1976-06/1980Bachelor of Science, Biology Cum Laude Loyola University Maywood, Ill.07/1972-06/1976Holy Cross High School River Grove, Ill.Honors and Awards2018-2021AANEM Graduate Medical Education Committee2013-2015AAPMR Foundation Committee2010-2021Pharmacy and Therapeutics for CenCal Health2010- 2015Pharmacy and Therapeutics for Community Health Centers2004-2013American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation – Professional Practice Committee2004-2013CPT AdvisorAmerican Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation2002PASSOR – Distinguished Clinician of the Year2002-2004CPT Advisor North American Spine Society2000-2022Associate Editorial Board Member The Spine Journal (TSJ)1998Illinois Athletic Trainer Association – Hall of Fame Special Mention Award1995-1997Board of Directors – Physiatrist Association of Spine, Sports and Occupational Rehabilitation1995-1996Consultant for the Six-Time NBA Champion Chicago Bulls – Director of Rehabilitation and Injury Prevention1994-2018Fellowship Director in Spine, Sports and Electrodiagnostic Medicine. Trained over 60 fellows.1991-2004National Board Examiner – American Association of Electromyography and ElectrodiagnosticCertifications2014Board Certified by the American Board of Addiction Medicine1998Diplomat of the American Board of Pain Medicine1989Board Certified by the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine1988Board Certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation1985Diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners Parts I-III

Dr. Francis Lagattuta MD Returns to Private Practice