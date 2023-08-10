Alfa Chemistry Provides Cutting-Edge MS and NMR Services for Research and Pharmaceutical Support
Alfa Chemistry recently announced its new role as a service provider of Mass Spectrometry (MS) and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) services for researchers.RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the filed of scientific research and pharmaceutical development, it is of vital importance to accurately analyze and identify molecules. To meet the growing demand for advanced analytical techniques, Alfa Chemistry has recently announced its new role as a service provider of Mass Spectrometry (MS) and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) services. With state-of-the-art MS and NMR centers, Alfa Chemistry aims to offer a diverse range of high-quality analytical services for scientists and researchers worldwide.
Mass spectrometry is a powerful technique for identifying and quantifying molecules. It involves ionizing molecules in a sample, separating them according to their mass-to-charge ratio, and then measuring and analyzing the resulting ions. Using a combination of gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), Alfa Chemistry's MS Center is able to provide mass spectrometry analysis services for plant metabolites, organic compounds and pesticides. Accurate and reliable results are what Alfa Chemistry pursues.
Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, on the other hand, is a technique that exploits the magnetic properties of certain atomic nuclei to gain valuable insight into the structure and dynamics of molecules. Using platforms such as Quantitative Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (qNMR) Spectroscopy, Solid-state Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy and Solution-state Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy, Alfa Chemistry's NMR services are also suitable for the analysis of polymers, biomolecules and agrochemicals.
"Customer satisfaction is always what we value most. We are fully aware of the fact that each research project is unique, so we offer tailor-made analytical approaches to each of our clients. In addition, to facilitate seamless collaboration, we have developed a dedicated sample submission system that makes it easy for customers to submit their samples securely and efficiently," said a senior scientist at Alfa Chemistry. "If customers still have problems, our expert team is always available to discuss specific project requirements and provide guidance throughout the analytical process."
Alfa Chemistry has established well-equipped MS and NMR centers to ensure the highest level of accuracy and efficiency in its services. Their cutting-edge instruments and technology enable fast turn-around times without compromising quality.
More specifically, Alfa Chemistry can utilize its MS and NMR centers to conduct the following pharmaceutical discovery and development services:
Isolation and Identification of API Impurities
Identification of Complex APIs in Generic Drugs
Identification of Falsified Drugs and Counterfeit Drugs
With a focus on accuracy, efficiency, and personalized support, Alfa Chemistry continues to contribute to scientific advancements and the development of innovative pharmaceutical products by offering quick and accurate analytical testing services. Please visit https://ms-nmr.alfa-chemistry.com/ to learn more.
About
Standing at the forefront of innovation Alfa Chemistry never ceases its efforts to further diversify its product and service portfolios. To meet the evolving needs of researchers and industries, Alfa Chemistry has emerged as a prominent player in the field of MS and NMR services, and are widely trusted by researchers and pharmaceutical companies alike.
