Sustainable Solutions for End-of-Life Tires

Together, we will work to create a solution that includes green logistics, low-carbon intensity manufacturing, and distribution.” — Madhu Thiricode, Global Head Sub-Sector Tire & Rubber, CEVA Logistics.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc (“Klean”), a leading company providing technologies and solutions to solve the global end-of-life tire issue is pleased to update the marketplace on the progress that is being made with respect to the development of a fully integrated and holistic tire industry solution that is being created in partnership with CEVA Logistics and Goodpack. Not only does this partnership offer a solution for all end-of-life tires, but it also creates new raw materials for the tire industry itself and creates the circular economy we all want and need.Approximately 1 billion tires reach the end of their lives annually around the world, according to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Most are discarded to landfills or shipped to developing countries, creating harmful impacts on the environment. CEVA Logistics has historically been a leader in tire transport and distribution and is now focusing on creating a circular economy for the tire industry where end-of-life tires, or ELT, are sustainably and responsibly managed.In the United States, it is estimated that there are approximately 290 million scrap tires generated each year. Of these, it is estimated that only about 30% are recycled or reused. The remaining 70% are either landfilled, illegally dumped, or burned. Unfortunately, the tire industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world. It is estimated that the production of a single tire emits approximately 3.5 kilograms of carbon dioxide. In addition, the production of tires uses large amounts of water and energy and generates a significant amount of waste. The end-of-life management of tires is a major challenge for the tire industry and for the environment. However, there are a number of companies that are working on sustainable solutions for end-of-life tires.Madhu Thiricode, Global Head Sub-Sector Tire & Rubber, CEVA Logistics, spoke about CEVA’s sustainable tire circular economy solution in partnership with Klean Industries Inc. and Goodpack at the World Circular Economy Forum organized by the International Rubber Study Group. These three companies are exploring the responsible management of ELT and how such a solution could change the tire industry as a whole.Why an ELT solution matters:One of the biggest challenges of wasted tires is stockpiling. When tires are deemed end-of-life, they are removed from vehicles and discarded. Stockpiles of tires from retailers are transported to landfills where they become breeding grounds for dangerous pests and deteriorate, affecting water and soil quality.Tire stockpiles are also baled and shipped to developing countries, where pest and pollution problems spread, and unsustainable repurposing or recycling practices occur. Alternatively, they remain in landfills, emitting methane gas or becoming a fire hazard. Tires are prone to resurfacing despite landfill coverage, and if caught on fire, they expel harmful toxins like sulfur and CO2 into the air. Rubber burns at a very high temperature, and tire fires are exceptionally difficult to extinguish, making them a significant hazard to both people and the environment.CEVA Logistics is strongly committed to the protection of the environment. To reimagine and recreate how unusable tires are managed is an ideal opportunity for CEVA Logistics to exert logistical expertise and reduce environmental impacts.Sustainable ELT solution:CEVA is partnering together with Klean Industries, a leading company providing technologies and solutions to solve the global ELT issue, and Goodpack, a world leader in reusable metal containers, to develop a full-circle supply chain solution for ELT. This partnership will leverage the expertise and resources of each company to create measurable change in the end-of-life tire problem. The proposed solution combines green logistics, sustainable processes, and digital technology infrastructure that will work together for a low-carbon, circular economy with an overall goal of zero waste to landfill.The proposed solution involves three major processes:1) Tire collectionLed by CEVA Logistics, retailers and other tire dealers will gain access to tire drop-off points. CEVA will collect the tires and transport them to Klean processing plants. This important first step kicks off the ELT cycle by simply avoiding unnecessary and unsafe stockpiling.2) Recycling & repurposingThe end-of-life tires will be delivered to processing plants where resources, such as virgin carbon black and renewable fuels, will be created and used to produce new green products with significantly lower carbon intensity throughout the manufacturing and production supply chain. Tire byproducts will be stored in Goodpack’s reusable, eco-friendly metal containers during the recycling and repurposing process.3) Scanning & data collectionWhen tires are taken into inventory at the Klean plants, they will be analyzed to determine if they are still usable on vehicles and should be put back into inventory. If they are deemed unusable, they would then be moved into the recycling and repurposing process. This data and all recycling and repurposing activities will be tracked by sophisticated technology called the Klean Loop™, a SaaS blockchain technology to track and trace all aspects of a tire’s lifecycle. The data will provide full transparency, enabling supply chain partners to track and improve financial and environmental performance.The joint solution for end-of-life tires will revolutionize the industry and create eco-friendly practices in a much-needed sector.“Together, we will work to create a solution that includes green logistics, low carbon intensity manufacturing, and distribution. Combined with a digital technology infrastructure, this solution will transform the tire industry and support the goal of zero tire waste to landfill.” - Madhu Thiricode, Global Head Sub-Sector Tire & Rubber, CEVA Logistics."Through our combined efforts with CEVA Logistics and Goodpack, our integrated approach to solving the global end-of-life tire issue will create the framework and vision to drive change not seen before in the tire manufacturing, distribution, and recycling sector. This initiative is one of the most promising opportunities to accomplish a completely circular tire industry. Making it a perfect example of what can be done when we partner to create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy and hopefully inspires other industries to do the same.” commented Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.About Klean Industries:Klean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Their international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. The unique products and services offered by Klean are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Klean’s global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. By creating a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy, Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.

