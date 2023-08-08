Respiratory Care Devices Market: Innovations and Future Trends | ResMed, Invacare, Koninklijke Philips

Respiratory Care Devices Market2

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study, "Respiratory Care Devices Market: Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030" has been unveiled by Allied Market Research. This study assesses market risk through detailed analysis, identifies opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making between 2023 and 2030. The market study is segmented by key regions that are driving market growth. The report offers insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape of the Global Respiratory Care Devices Market. Noteworthy players highlighted in the study include Koninklijke Philips, Hamilton Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ResMed, Invacare, Chart Industries, Dräger Safety, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, 3B Medical, Medline Industries, Acare Technology, Allied Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, and Rotech Healthcare.



Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Respiratory Disorders: The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea is a major driver for respiratory care device demand. The aging population, environmental factors, and lifestyle changes have contributed to the growing burden of these conditions.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in technology have led to the development of more efficient and user-friendly respiratory care devices. Innovative devices such as portable oxygen concentrators, smart inhalers, and non-invasive ventilation systems have gained traction due to their enhanced patient experience and better outcomes.

Growing Geriatric Population: The aging population is more susceptible to respiratory illnesses, making them a significant target demographic for respiratory care devices. As the global population ages, the demand for these devices is likely to increase.

Homecare Settings: Many patients prefer managing their respiratory conditions at home rather than in a hospital setting. This has led to the demand for portable and user-friendly devices that allow patients to monitor and manage their conditions effectively at home.

COVID-19 Pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of respiratory care and the need for ventilators and other respiratory support devices. The pandemic has led to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and has accelerated the adoption of advanced respiratory care technologies.



Respiratory Care Devices Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Respiratory Care Devices research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Respiratory Care Devices industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Respiratory Care Devices which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Respiratory Care Devices market is shown below:

By Product: Therapeutic (PAP Devices, Inhalers, Ventilators, Mask, & Nebulizers), Monitoring (Pulse Oximeters), Diagnostics (Spirometers, PSG Devices, and Peak Flow Meters), and Consumables & Accessories (Disposable Resuscitators, Tracheostomy Tubes, Nasal Cannulas, & Disposable Masks)



By End User: Hospitals and Homecare Settings



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Koninklijke Philips, Hamilton Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ResMed, Invacare, Chart Industries, Dräger Safety, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, 3B Medical, Medline Industries, Acare Technology, Allied Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Rotech Healthcare.



Important years considered in the Respiratory Care Devices study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Respiratory Care Devices Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Respiratory Care Devices Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Respiratory Care Devices in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Respiratory Care Devices market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Respiratory Care Devices market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



