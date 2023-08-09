Introducing A Sizzling Tale of Gay Romance on the Job Site by T. C. Luther
EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to experience a love story that transcends the boundaries of the construction world! Construction Bang, the scintillating new novel by T. C. Luther, brings readers on an emotional journey of passion, romance, and self-discovery in a setting where sparks fly both on and off the job site.
In this gripping tale, T. C. Luther unveils a world of love and desire that defies societal norms and challenges conventional expectations. Set in the bustling construction industry, it follows the story of a man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he finds love in the most unlikely of places.
When faced with an unexpected job transition, our protagonist's life shifts in unimaginable ways. Amidst the twists and turns of his career, he stumbles upon a new opportunity that promises more than just professional growth. As the tantalizing romance unfolds, readers are drawn into a world where passion ignites, and boundaries blur.
T. C. Luther's Construction Bang is a daring and refreshing take on the romance genre and challenges stereotypes and celebrates the beauty of diverse relationships, making it a must-read for anyone seeking a captivating love story.
With its authentic characters, evocative storytelling, and scorching chemistry, this book promises to captivate readers from all walks of life. The novel delves into the emotional depth of its characters, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of LGBTQ+ individuals in the construction field.
Readers who seek stories that challenge societal norms and celebrate the power of love will find Construction Bang a delightful and thought-provoking read. The book is available for purchase in both print and digital formats, bringing its riveting narrative to readers around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
T.C. Luther was born into the fast-paced life along the West Coast of America. At an early age, he and his younger sister were whisked away to a tiny farm in a rural farming community in the Midwest. T.C. and his sister were not “comfortably” welcomed by this “close-minded” community, so they kept close together, played together, and nurtured one another’s creativity. T.C. has often followed his creative heart, completing three college degrees in the creative arts and working in the fields of construction and architecture. Now he has decided to write fiction.
Book Name: The Construction Bang
Author Name: Thaddeus Chadwick Luther
ISBN Number: 978-1088135013
Ebook Version: https://amz.run/6yMs
Paperback Version: https://amz.run/6yMt
Thaddeus Chadwick Luther
