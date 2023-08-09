Good News for All the New Breastfeeding Mothers
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Kathleen Kendall-Tackett, a renowned psychologist and International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant has released her latest book, "Breastfeeding Doesn't Need to Suck." This groundbreaking guide, recognized as a Prose Award Finalist, provides mothers with invaluable insights on navigating the breastfeeding journey while prioritizing their mental health.
Breastfeeding is a transformative experience for mothers, but it is not without its challenges. Dr. Kendall-Tackett's book delves deep into the connection between breastfeeding and mental health, offering evidence-based advice and practical solutions for overcoming obstacles that new mothers often face.
Unlike traditional breastfeeding books, "Breastfeeding Doesn't Need to Suck" goes beyond the basics. It explores crucial topics such as breastfeeding's impact on sleep, safe bed-sharing practices, and the influence of a baby's sleeping environment on the mother's mental health. By addressing these often-overlooked aspects, the book provides a holistic approach to breastfeeding and mental well-being.
Drawing from her extensive experience in both lactation and mental health, Dr. Kendall-Tackett sheds light on the five "I"s of new motherhood: idleness, isolation, incompetence, identity, and intensity. She emphasizes that postpartum challenges are not magically resolved by switching to formula milk and provides practical guidance to help mothers navigate these common hurdles, ultimately safeguarding their breastfeeding journey and mental health.
The book is a perfect pick for new mothers seeking guidance on breastfeeding while prioritizing their mental health. It also appeals to partners, grandmothers, and friends who want to offer effective support. This book caters to individuals looking for evidence-based advice and practical solutions for a positive breastfeeding experience.
About the Author
Dr. Kendall-Tackett is a health psychologist and internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant and the Owner and Editor-in-Chief of Praeclarus Press, a small press specializing in women's health. Dr. Kendall-Tackett is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Psychological Trauma and was Founding Editor-in-Chief of Clinical Lactation, a position she held for 11 years. She is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association in Health and Trauma Psychology, a Past President of the APA Division of Trauma Psychology, and a member of APA’s Publications and Communications Board.
Dr. Kendall-Tackett specializes in women's-health research, including breastfeeding, depression, trauma, and health psychology, and has won many awards for her work, including the 2019 President’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Field of Trauma Psychology from the American Psychological Association. Dr. Kendall-Tackett has authored more than 470 articles or chapters and is the author or editor of 41 books.
Book Name: Breastfeeding Doesn't Need to Suck: How to Nurture Your Baby and Your Mental Health (APA LifeTools Series)
Author Name: Dr. Kathleen Kendall-Tackett PhD
ISBN Number: 978-1433833847
Ebook Version https://amz.run/6yMy
Paperback Version: https://amz.run/6yN1
Dr. Kathleen Kendall-Tackett PhD
"Breastfeeding Doesn't Need to Suck"
andrew.morris@amazonpublishingpros.com