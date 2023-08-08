HashiCorp joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to accelerate zero trust adoption

HashiCorp’s multi-cloud security solution, including HashiCorp Boundary, integrates with Azure Active Directory, part of Microsoft Entra portfolio, to better defend against threats

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leader in cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) , a global community of technology companies collaborating with Microsoft to provide customers with solutions that enhance the security of their digital ecosystems. The move highlights HashiCorp's commitment to enabling secure, agile, and collaborative cloud native workflows and strengthening the security of modern IT environments.



The nomination was a result of the integration between HashiCorp’s identity-based secure remote access solution, HashiCorp Boundary, and Microsoft’s enterprise identity platform, Microsoft Azure Active Directory , to enable easy access to applications and critical systems. By HashiCorp joining MISA, HashiCorp customers will have access to Microsoft's expertise, resources, and network of partners, accelerating the development and delivery of secure, compliant, and scalable cloud native solutions.

HashiCorp’s zero trust solution, which includes HashiCorp Vault, Boundary, and Consul, provides the use of fine-grained authentication and authorization policies based on an organization’s trusted identities. Together HashiCorp and Microsoft offer seamless, automated onboarding for Azure identities, targets, roles, and permissions into a Boundary environment.

"Joining MISA is a natural step in our mission to enable organizations to adopt best-in-class security technologies with confidence," said Asvin Ramesh, senior director of partner alliances at HashiCorp. “Through our collaboration with Microsoft and other members of the association, we look forward to advancing the state of cloud security and empowering our joint customers to securely innovate and operate in the cloud."

As part of its membership in MISA, HashiCorp intends to work closely with Microsoft and other association members to develop best practices, share insights and expertise, and drive innovation in cloud-native security. HashiCorp will also participate in joint go-to-market activities with Microsoft, providing customers with integrated solutions that leverage both companies' technologies.

Secure remote access with Boundary

HashiCorp Boundary provides a secure way for users to access hosts and critical systems with fine-grained authorizations without manually managing credentials or exposing your network. In June, HashiCorp announced the general availability of HashiCorp Boundary Enterprise as well as session recording, which allows organizations to track what actions a user or application takes when accessing data via a remote access protocol such as SSH.

Boundary coordinates access management and user authorization within distributed systems. Tight integration between Boundary and Azure Active Directory offers seamless, automated onboarding for Azure identities, targets, roles, and permissions into a Boundary environment. Across clouds, local datacenters, and low-trust networks, Boundary provides an easy solution to protect and safeguard access by leveraging trusted identities. It integrates with trusted identity and access management platforms, such as Microsoft Entra and many others that support OpenID Connect.

“Customers need to be confident that their sensitive data, employees’ identities, applications, infrastructure, and endpoints are always secure. We’ve invested in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to provide customers with more options that meet their unique security requirements,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association lead.

Resources

Get started with zero trust security via the HashiCorp Cloud Platform: https://hashi.co/3os0WSB

Microsoft Intelligent Security Association: https://hashi.co/3LkQl4R

Learn more about HashiCorp Boundary, Terraform, and Vault integrations with Azure Active Directory: https://hashi.co/3qvQv1L



About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

HashiCorp Media & Analyst Contact

Kate Lehman

Contact: media@hashicorp.com