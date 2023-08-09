Uplifting Mothers and Empowering Choices on Their Unique Parenting Paths
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kathleen Kendall-Tackett, a renowned psychologist and International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant has unveiled her latest book, "Breastfeeding Doesn't Need to Suck." This transformative guide celebrates the diversity of parenting experiences and encourages mothers to embrace their unique paths while prioritizing their mental health.
In a world often dominated by conflicting narratives and unrealistic expectations, this book challenges the notion that breastfeeding is the sole measure of successful motherhood. Dr. Kendall-Tackett's book recognizes the complexities of postpartum life and acknowledges that every mother's journey is different.
With compassion and understanding, this groundbreaking book highlights the impact of mental health on breastfeeding and vice versa. It invites mothers to explore their choices without judgment or guilt. By providing evidence-based insights, Dr. Kendall-Tackett equips mothers with the tools they need to navigate their own unique breastfeeding experience.
"Breastfeeding Doesn't Need to Suck" emphasizes the importance of support networks and offers practical suggestions for partners, family members, and friends to become true allies on the parenting journey. By creating an inclusive and nurturing environment, the book fosters a sense of belonging and encourages mothers to confidently make decisions that align with their values and circumstances.
Dr. Kendall-Tackett's book embraces the reality that postpartum challenges are multifaceted, extending beyond the act of breastfeeding itself. It addresses the emotional well-being of mothers, delving into issues such as isolation, identity, and self-care. By nurturing the whole person, the book champions the concept that maternal mental health and self-compassion are essential ingredients in the breastfeeding equation.
About the Author
Dr. Kendall-Tackett is a health psychologist and internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant and the Owner and Editor-in-Chief of Praeclarus Press, a small press specializing in women's health. Dr. Kendall-Tackett is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Psychological Trauma and was Founding Editor-in-Chief of Clinical Lactation, a position she held for 11 years. She is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association in Health and Trauma Psychology, a Past President of the APA Division of Trauma Psychology, and a member of APA’s Publications and Communications Board.
Dr. Kendall-Tackett specializes in women's-health research, including breastfeeding, depression, trauma, and health psychology, and has won many awards for her work, including the 2019 President’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Field of Trauma Psychology from the American Psychological Association. Dr. Kendall-Tackett has authored more than 470 articles or chapters and is the author or editor of 41 books.
Book Name: Breastfeeding Doesn't Need to Suck: How to Nurture Your Baby and Your Mental Health (APA LifeTools Series)
Author Name: Dr. Kathleen Kendall-Tackett PhD
ISBN Number: 978-1433833847
Ebook Version https://amz.run/6yMy
Paperback Version: https://amz.run/6yN1
