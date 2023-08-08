DIRTT Continues Expansion Across Construction Partner Network

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT, a global leader in industrialized construction, is pleased to announce the expansion of DIRTT Construction Partner, Pivot Interiors , into the Northern California market and welcomes a new DIRTT Construction Partner, Action Office , covering the province of Saskatchewan. These strategic additions will allow DIRTT to continue its growth and client support in these regions by bolstering the strong coverage in place. The new partners will join The Berg Group in Northern California and Agile Walls in Regina, Saskatchewan who continue to deliver best in class DIRTT design and construction experiences.



Pivot Interiors, a DIRTT Construction Partner headquartered in Santa Clara, California covering the greater Los Angeles area, is growing its presence and team in the San Francisco Bay Area. As part of the expansion, Pivot will build a new DIRTT Experience Center to provide a “best in class” experience for the many DIRTT clients and potential clients in this region.

Action Office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, a leading provider of workplace solutions since 1983, recently came onboard. As a DIRTT Construction Partner, they are looking to capitalize on non-residential construction in the province being up 15% YOY compared to the same period last year . The team at Action Office will leverage DIRTT’s speed to market and agile solutions to meet growing demand for dynamic spaces.

Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT, commented, “We’re excited to welcome the team at Action Office to the DIRTT family. Bringing a consultative approach and over 40 years of experience, they are driven by understanding their clients’ needs, goals, vision, and expectations. We are also thrilled to announce the expansion of our DIRTT Construction Partner Pivot Interiors into the Bay Area – one of our key markets as we continue to engage the quickly-growing healthcare and life sciences spaces.”

DIRTT connects with its clients through an international network of DIRTT Construction Partners. DIRTT partners work with clients and their construction team, ensuring effective management and execution of the DIRTT scope on every project from pre-construction through order, installation, and beyond. Long term, they support with reconfigurations, adaptations, and adjustments, continuously protecting their investment in DIRTT while helping to keep their space relevant for years to come. Together, DIRTT and its Construction Partners are bringing our dynamic construction system to more projects and people across North America.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact ir@dirtt.com.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their workspaces as their needs evolve. This adaptability is especially important in today's rapidly changing business environment, where organizations need to be able to evolve quickly to new challenges and opportunities. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.