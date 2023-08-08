Groups File Motion in Lawsuit to Block Florida’s Anti-Immigrant Law SB 1718

SPANISH VERSION BELOW – VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL A CONTINUACIÓN

MIAMI – Today, legal organizations, including the Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice, and American Immigration Council, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to block Section 10 of Florida’s draconian anti-immigrant law, Senate Bill 1718.

In a lawsuit, filed on July 17, the groups described how Section 10 of Senate Bill 1718 criminalizes the transportation of individuals into Florida who may have entered the country unlawfully and have not been “inspected” by the federal government since. The lawsuit alleges that it is unconstitutional for a state to unilaterally regulate federal immigration and subject people to criminal punishment without fair notice. It also stated that Florida’s use of the term “inspection” is incoherent and unconstitutionally vague.

The case was filed on behalf of the Farmworker Association of Florida and various impacted individuals, including U.S. citizens and undocumented drivers and passengers who routinely travel in and out of Florida, against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Statewide Prosecutor Nicholas B. Cox and the state attorney general offices for all 20 of Florida’s judicial circuits.

In their motion, the plaintiffs are asking the court to block Section 10 in its entirety because it is an unconstitutional state law that regulates federal immigration and is unconstitutionally vague. Section 10 has put thousands of Floridians and residents of other states — both citizens and noncitizens alike — at risk of being arrested, charged and prosecuted with a felony for transporting a vaguely defined category of immigrants into Florida, even for simple acts such as driving a family member to a doctor’s appointment or going on family vacation. It is imperative for the court to prevent this unconstitutional law from causing irreparable injury to plaintiffs and countless other families, organizations and communities.

The motion can be found here.

A.J. Hernandez Anderson, senior supervising attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Immigrant Justice Project:

“Almost one million Floridians live in mixed-status immigrant families where undocumented parents, spouses and children share the same household as U.S. citizens and “Lawful Permanent Residents.” Florida’s draconian anti-immigrant law — SB 1718 — puts entire communities at risk when family members are afraid to drive their loved ones to receive medical care, attend church events, comply with immigration court requirements or harvest Florida’s crops. This law must be stopped. We are asking the court to halt the enforcement of this obviously unconstitutional and hateful law while we go through the court process.”

Amien Kacou, staff attorney for the ACLU of Florida:

“SB 1718 has unjustly changed the landscape for what it means to live as an immigrant in Florida, moving away from the ability to create safer conditions for our communities. This law has attacked our immigrant communities and shifted their livelihoods, leaving many with few opportunities in the state and forcing many to flee. Our elected officials have failed thousands of people who make up the fabric of our state and criminalized their friends and families for simple but critical tasks such as taking family members to immigration appointments or visiting family members in Florida. This law is cruel, it is intended to stoke fear and over-enforcement and should be immediately enjoined.”

Evelyn Wiese, litigation attorney with Americans for Immigrant Justice:

“The Constitution could not be clearer: the sole authority to craft and implement immigration laws belongs to the federal government, not states. Section 10 of Florida’s unconstitutional SB 1718 puts countless Floridians and residents of other states — both U.S. citizens and noncitizens alike — at risk of racial profiling and government intrusion into our lives. Our communities should not have to live with the harmful consequences of Section 10 until the law is ultimately struck down. Blocking Section 10 through preliminary injunctive relief would be the first step in preventing continued harm to our communities, and we will continue fighting until Section 10 is fully struck down in the courts.”

Emma Winger, senior attorney at the American Immigration Council:

“Florida’s anti-immigrant law serves only to sow fear in our immigrant communities and unfairly punish people for simply traveling with their immigrant family members, friends and co-workers. Our ask to the court is clear: step in where the Florida legislature failed – protect the rights of every Floridian and ensure that the state’s laws remain aligned with the principles of the Constitution.”

Spencer Amdur, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project:

“This law’s only purpose is cruelty. It threatens Floridians with jail time for doing the most ordinary things, like visiting family, going to work and driving kids to soccer games. Not only is that callous, it’s also patently illegal. Courts have been crystal clear that states can’t ban people from transporting immigrants. This law should never have been passed and it should be blocked immediately.”

Nezahualcoyotl Xiuhtecutli, PhD, general coordinator, Farmworker Association of Florida, Inc.:

“This law’s stated purpose is to instill fear in some of the most vulnerable groups in our country. It creates unnecessary hardship for workers with few protections and for many forced to travel seasonally to earn a living. Instead of rewarding them for the back-breaking labor that puts food on America’s tables and doing jobs nobody wants, we impose brutal hardships. This attempt to curtail the free movement of people is the kind of oppression we would expect from authoritarian regimes.”

MIAMI – Hoy, organizaciones legales, incluyendo el Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU de la Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice y American Immigration Council, presentaron una moción para una orden judicial preliminar para bloquear la Sección 10 de la draconiana ley antiinmigrante de Florida, Proyecto de Ley del Senado 1718 (SB1718).

En una demanda, presentada el 17 de julio, los grupos describieron cómo la Sección 10 del Proyecto de Ley 1718 del Senado criminaliza el transporte de personas a Florida que pueden haber ingresado como indocumentados al país, y no han sido "inspeccionados" por el gobierno federal desde entonces. La demanda alega que es inconstitucional que un estado regule unilateralmente la inmigración federal y someta a las personas a un castigo penal sin un justo aviso. También afirmó que el uso que hace Florida del término “inspección” es incoherente e inconstitucionalmente vago.

El caso se presentó en nombre de la Asociación de Trabajadores Agrícolas de Florida y varias personas afectadas, incluidos ciudadanos estadounidenses y conductores y pasajeros indocumentados que viajan habitualmente dentro y fuera de Florida, contra el gobernador Ron DeSantis, la fiscal general Ashley Moody, el fiscal estatal de Florida Nicholas B. Cox y las oficinas del fiscal general del estado para los 20 circuitos judiciales de Florida.

En su moción, los demandantes le piden al tribunal que bloquee la Sección 10 en su totalidad porque es una ley estatal inconstitucional que regula la inmigración federal y es inconstitucionalmente vaga. La Sección 10 ha puesto a miles de floridanos y residentes de otros estados, tanto ciudadanos como no ciudadanos, en riesgo de ser arrestados, acusados y procesados por un delito grave, por transportar una categoría vagamente definida de inmigrantes a Florida, incluso por actos simples como conducir un miembro de la familia a una cita con el médico o de vacaciones familiares. Es imperativo que el tribunal evite que esta ley inconstitucional cause daños irreparables a los demandantes y a innumerables otras familias, organizaciones y comunidades.

La moción se puede encontrar aquí.

A.J. Hernandez Anderson, abogado supervisor sénior con el Proyecto de Justicia para los Inmigrantes del Southern Poverty Law Center:

“Casi un millón de floridanos son familias de inmigrantes, cuyos miembros tienen diferentes estatus, los padres, cónyuges e hijos indocumentados comparten el mismo hogar con ciudadanos estadounidenses y “residentes permanentes legales”. La draconiana ley antiinmigrante de Florida, SB 1718, pone en riesgo a comunidades enteras, cuando los miembros de la familia tienen miedo de llevar a sus seres queridos a recibir atención médica, asistir a eventos de la iglesia, cumplir con los requisitos del tribunal de inmigración o trabajar en los cultivos de Florida. Esta ley se debe detener. Estamos pidiendo al tribunal que detenga la aplicación de esta ley obviamente inconstitucional y llena de odio mientras se lleva a cabo el proceso judicial”.

Amien Kacou, abogado para ACLU de la Florida:

“La SB 1718 ha cambiado injustamente el panorama de lo que significa vivir como inmigrante en Florida, alejándose de la capacidad de crear condiciones más seguras para nuestras comunidades. Esta ley ha atacado a nuestras comunidades de inmigrantes y ha cambiado sus medios de vida, dejando a muchos con pocas oportunidades en el estado y obligando a muchos a huir. Nuestros funcionarios electos le han fallado a miles de personas que conforman el tejido de nuestro estado y criminalizaron a sus amigos y familiares por tareas simples pero críticas, como llevar a familiares a citas de inmigración o visitar a familiares en Florida. Esta ley es cruel, tiene la intención de avivar el miedo y consta de una excesiva aplicación y debe prohibirse de inmediato”.

Evelyn Wiese, abogada litigante con Americans for Immigrant Justice:

“La Constitución no podría ser más clara: la única autoridad para elaborar e implementar leyes de inmigración pertenece al gobierno federal, no a los estados. La sección 10 de la inconstitucional SB 1718 de Florida pone a innumerables floridanos y residentes de otros estados, tanto ciudadanos estadounidenses como no ciudadanos, en riesgo de discriminación racial e intrusión del gobierno en nuestras vidas. Nuestras comunidades no deberían tener que vivir con las perjudiciales consecuencias de la Sección 10, hasta que la ley finalmente sea anulada. Bloquear la Sección 10 a través de medidas cautelares preliminares sería el primer paso para evitar daños continuos a nuestras comunidades, y continuaremos luchando hasta que la Sección 10 sea anulada por completo en los tribunales”.

Emma Winger, abogada sénior de American Immigration Council:

“La ley antiinmigrante de Florida solo sirve para sembrar miedo en nuestras comunidades de inmigrantes y castigar injustamente a las personas simplemente por viajar con sus familiares, amigos y compañeros de trabajo inmigrantes. Nuestra petición al tribunal es clara: intervenga donde falló la legislatura de Florida: proteja los derechos de todos los floridanos y garantice que las leyes del estado permanezcan alineadas con los principios de la Constitución”.

Spencer Amdur, abogado sénior de ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project:

“El único propósito de esta ley es la crueldad. Amenaza a los floridanos con tiempo en la cárcel por hacer las cosas más comunes, como visitar a la familia, ir al trabajo y llevar a los niños a los partidos de fútbol. No solo es cruel, también es evidentemente ilegal. Los tribunales han dejado muy claro que los estados no pueden prohibir que las personas transporten inmigrantes. Esta ley nunca debería haberse aprobado y debería bloquearse de inmediato”.

Nezahualcoyotl Xiuhtecutli, PhD, coordinador general, Farmworker Association of Florida, Inc.:

“El propósito declarado de esta ley es infundir miedo en algunos de los grupos más vulnerables de nuestro país. Crea dificultades innecesarias para los trabajadores con pocas protecciones, y para muchos que se ven obligados a viajar dependiendo de las estaciones del año para ganarse la vida. En lugar de recompensarlos por el extenuante trabajo que realizan, y que pone comida en las mesas de Estados Unidos, haciendo trabajos que nadie quiere, les imponemos privaciones brutales. Este intento de restringir la libre circulación de personas es el tipo de opresión que esperaríamos de regímenes autoritarios”.

###