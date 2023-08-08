Submit Release
Health Catalyst Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“For the second quarter of 2023, we are encouraged by our financial results, including total revenue of $73.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million, with these results beating the mid-point of our quarterly guidance on each metric. Additionally, given that we are tracking slightly ahead of our previous full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, we are raising our 2023 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance. We are pleased with our strong first half bookings performance and continued pipeline growth. As a result, we are reiterating our full year 2023 bookings expectations, inclusive of dollar-based retention rate and net new DOS subscription client additions. We are also encouraged to have received multiple additional external recognitions related to our team member engagement once again this quarter,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Key Financial Metrics

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Year over Year
    2023       2022     Change
GAAP Financial Data: (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)
Technology revenue $ 47,324     $ 45,397     4 %
Professional services revenue $ 25,889     $ 25,236     3 %
Total revenue $ 73,213     $ 70,633     4 %
Loss from operations $ (34,618 )   $ (33,192 )   (4 )%
Net loss $ (32,613 )   $ (33,428 )   2 %
Other Non-GAAP Financial Data:(1)          
Adjusted Technology Gross Profit $ 32,031     $ 31,968     %
Adjusted Technology Gross Margin   68 %     70 %    
Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit $ 4,392     $ 6,696     (34 )%
Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin   17 %     27 %    
Total Adjusted Gross Profit $ 36,423     $ 38,664     (6 )%
Total Adjusted Gross Margin   50 %     55 %    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,513     $ 1,999     76 %
           

________________________

(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the third quarter of 2023, we expect:

  • Total revenue between $70.2 million and $74.2 million, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $0.0 million and $2.5 million

For the full year of 2023, we expect:

  • Total revenue between $290.5 million and $295.5 million, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $10.0 million and $12.0 million

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably forecasted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call to review the results today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800)-225-9448 for U.S. participants, or 203-518-9708 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCAT Q223.” A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform — powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Available Information

Our investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other matters related to our company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.healthcatalyst.com/), our investor relations website (https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and social media, including our and our CEO's social media accounts, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for Q3 and fiscal year 2023. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or partners; (v) the impact of the challenging macroeconomic environment (including high inflationary and/or high interest rate environments) on our business and results of operations; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about August 8, 2023 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
  As of
June 30, 		  As of
December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,689     $ 116,312  
Short-term investments   228,140       247,178  
Accounts receivable, net   52,378       47,970  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   14,744       16,335  
Total current assets   410,951       427,795  
Property and equipment, net   26,121       25,928  
Intangible assets, net   79,041       92,189  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   15,725       16,658  
Goodwill   185,982       185,982  
Other assets   5,083       3,734  
Total assets $ 722,903     $ 752,286  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 7,974     $ 4,424  
Accrued liabilities   15,791       19,691  
Deferred revenue   59,526       54,961  
Operating lease liabilities   3,468       3,434  
Total current liabilities   86,759       82,510  
Convertible senior notes   227,277       226,523  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   94       105  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   18,781       18,017  
Other liabilities   125       121  
Total liabilities   333,036       327,276  
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022          
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, and additional paid-in capital; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 56,541,641 and 55,261,922 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   1,454,897       1,424,681  
Accumulated deficit   (1,064,826 )     (999,023 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (204 )     (648 )
Total stockholders’ equity   389,867       425,010  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 722,903     $ 752,286  

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Revenue:              
Technology $ 47,324     $ 45,397     $ 94,510     $ 87,627  
Professional services   25,889       25,236       52,571       51,093  
Total revenue   73,213       70,633       147,081       138,720  
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization shown below:              
Technology(1)(2)(3)   15,859       13,996       30,586       27,323  
Professional services(1)(2)(3)   23,579       20,611       47,156       41,280  
Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization   39,438       34,607       77,742       68,603  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)   16,397       20,922       34,966       41,740  
Research and development(1)(2)(3)   17,590       18,148       34,672       35,296  
General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)   23,671       17,536       47,504       26,359  
Depreciation and amortization   10,735       12,612       21,729       24,261  
Total operating expenses   68,393       69,218       138,871       127,656  
Loss from operations   (34,618 )     (33,192 )     (69,532 )     (57,539 )
Interest and other income (expense), net   2,090       (1,180 )     3,883       (2,842 )
Loss before income taxes   (32,528 )     (34,372 )     (65,649 )     (60,381 )
Income tax provision (benefit)(2)   85       (944 )     154       (4,495 )
Net loss $ (32,613 )   $ (33,428 )   $ (65,803 )   $ (55,886 )
Net loss per share, basic $ (0.58 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (1.18 )   $ (1.05 )
Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.58 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (1.18 )   $ (1.15 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic   55,977       53,675       55,732       53,343  
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, diluted   55,977       53,675       55,732       53,804  

_______________
(1)   Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:              
Technology $ 495   $ 480   $ 911   $ 1,069
Professional services   1,981     1,924     3,755     4,091
Sales and marketing   5,458     6,875     10,900     13,888
Research and development   3,077     3,163     5,750     6,253
General and administrative   3,618     5,490     7,197     10,751
Total $ 14,629   $ 17,932   $ 28,513   $ 36,052

(2)   Includes acquisition-related costs (benefit), net, as follows:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022       2023     2022  
Acquisition-related costs (benefit), net: (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:              
Technology $ 71   $ 87     $ 142   $ 193  
Professional services   101     147       202     366  
Sales and marketing   101     793       202     1,190  
Research and development   195     1,107       389     1,665  
General and administrative   27     2,513       41     (3,518 )
Income tax provision (benefit)       (933 )         (4,533 )
Total $ 495   $ 3,714     $ 976   $ (4,637 )

(3)   Includes restructuring costs as follows:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Restructuring costs: (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:              
Technology $   $   $ 12   $
Professional services           434    
Sales and marketing           1,205    
Research and development           286    
General and administrative           118    
Total $   $   $ 2,055   $

(4)   Includes litigation costs as follows:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Litigation costs: (in thousands)   (in thousands)
General and administrative $ 9,591   $   $ 21,255   $
Total $ 9,591   $   $ 21,255   $

(5)   Includes non-recurring lease-related charges as follows:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Non-recurring lease-related charges: (in thousands)   (in thousands)
General and administrative $ 2,681   $   $ 2,681   $
Total $ 2,681   $   $ 2,681   $

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (65,803 )   $ (55,886 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Stock-based compensation expense   28,513       36,052  
Depreciation and amortization   21,729       24,261  
Impairment of long-lived assets   2,681        
Non-cash operating lease expense   1,537       1,660  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   754       749  
Amortization of investment (discount) premium   (3,999 )     403  
Provision for expected credit losses   1,527       400  
Deferred tax provision (benefit)   4       (4,529 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities         (7,303 )
Other   31       (78 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   (5,936 )     1,294  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   321       1,584  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities   (1,295 )     (4,886 )
Deferred revenue   4,554       374  
Contingent consideration liabilities         (741 )
Operating lease liabilities   (1,772 )     (1,772 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (17,154 )     (8,418 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments   188,600       185,171  
Purchase of short-term investments   (165,188 )     (160,548 )
Capitalization of internal-use software   (6,389 )     (7,026 )
Purchase of intangible assets   (968 )     (1,298 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (832 )     (558 )
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment   11       10  
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired         (27,846 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   15,234       (12,095 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   897       3,688  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan   2,206       1,531  
Repurchase of common stock   (1,808 )      
Payments of acquisition-related consideration         (930 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   1,295       4,289  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   2       (20 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (623 )     (16,244 )
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   116,312       193,227  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 115,689     $ 176,983  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, adding back stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, net as applicable. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses. The following is a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
  (in thousands, except percentages)
  Technology   Professional
Services		   Total
Revenue $ 47,324     $ 25,889     $ 73,213  
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization   (15,859 )     (23,579 )     (39,438 )
Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization   31,465       2,310       33,775  
Add:          
Stock-based compensation   495       1,981       2,476  
Acquisition-related costs, net(1)   71       101       172  
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 32,031     $ 4,392     $ 36,423  
Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization   66 %     9 %     46 %
Adjusted Gross Margin   68 %     17 %     50 %

___________________
(1)   Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses following the ARMUS and KPI Ninja acquisitions.

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
  (in thousands, except percentages)
  Technology   Professional
Services		   Total
Revenue $ 45,397     $ 25,236     $ 70,633  
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization   (13,996 )     (20,611 )     (34,607 )
Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization   31,401       4,625       36,026  
Add:          
Stock-based compensation   480       1,924       2,404  
Acquisition-related costs, net(1)   87       147       234  
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 31,968     $ 6,696     $ 38,664  
Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization   69 %     18 %     51 %
Adjusted Gross Margin   70 %     27 %     55 %

___________________
(1)   Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses following the ARMUS, KPI Ninja, and Twistle acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other income (expense), net, (ii) income tax provision (benefit), (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition-related costs, net, (vi) litigation costs, and (vii) non-recurring lease-related charges. We view acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as transaction costs and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities that are directly related to business combinations, as costs that are unpredictable, dependent upon factors outside of our control, and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that excluding restructuring costs and litigation costs allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and are not part of our ongoing operations. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance, and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
  (in thousands)
Net loss $ (32,613 )   $ (33,428 )
Add:      
Interest and other (income) expense, net   (2,090 )     1,180  
Income tax provision (benefit)   85       (944 )
Depreciation and amortization   10,735       12,612  
Stock-based compensation   14,629       17,932  
Acquisition-related costs, net(1)   495       4,647  
Litigation costs(2)   9,591        
Non-recurring lease-related charges(3)   2,681        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,513     $ 1,999  

__________________
(1) Current year acquisition-related costs, net includes deferred retention expenses, while the prior year acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments. For additional details, refer to Note 2 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(2) Litigation costs include costs related to litigation that are outside the ordinary course of our business. For additional details, refer to Note 14 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(3) Includes the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss Per Share

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and the deferred tax valuation allowance release from acquisitions, (iv) litigation costs, (v) non-recurring lease-related charges, and (vi) non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net loss $ (32,613 )   $ (33,428 )
Add:      
Stock-based compensation   14,629       17,932  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   7,549       9,976  
Acquisition-related costs (benefit), net(1)   495       3,714  
Litigation costs(2)   9,591        
Non-recurring lease-related charges(3)   2,681        
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes   377       375  
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 2,709     $ (1,431 )
Denominator:      
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic   55,976,870       53,675,377  
Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of dilutive securities   731,945        
Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares used in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, diluted   56,708,815       53,675,377  
       
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, basic $ 0.05     $ (0.03 )
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, diluted $ 0.05     $ (0.03 )

______________
(1) Current year acquisition-related costs, net includes deferred retention expenses, while the prior year acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments. For additional details, refer to Note 2 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(2) Litigation costs include costs related to litigation that are outside the ordinary course of our business. For additional details, refer to Note 14 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(3) Includes the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 1 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:
Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:
Tarah Neujahr Bryan
Chief Marketing Officer
media@healthcatalyst.com

Primary Logo

Health Catalyst Q2 2023 Financial Highlights & Key Themes

August 8, 2023

