Jamf Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Q2 total revenue year-over-year growth of 17% to $135.1 million
  • ARR year-over-year growth of 18% to $547.8 million as of June 30, 2023
  • Cash flow provided by operations of $60.4 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2023, or 12% of TTM total revenue; unlevered free cash flow of $66.6 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2023, or 13% of TTM total revenue

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Our second quarter of 2023 represents the 13th consecutive quarter where Jamf outperformed expectations,” said Dean Hager, CEO. “We continue to experience tailwinds of Apple adoption in the enterprise across industries and customer preference to consolidate device management and security on a single platform to enhance their security posture and realize cost savings. Jamf’s unmatched platform of solutions is uniquely positioned to leverage these tailwinds to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes and help drive further adoption of Apple in the enterprise.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • ARR: ARR of $547.8 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 18% year-over-year.
  • Revenue: Total revenue of $135.1 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $104.2 million, or 77% of total revenue, compared to $86.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $110.6 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $93.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss of $37.6 million, or (28)% of total revenue, compared to $61.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $5.8 million, or 4% of total revenue, compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $60.4 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2023, or 12% of TTM total revenue, compared to $43.5 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2022. Unlevered free cash flow of $66.6 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2023, or 13% of TTM total revenue, compared to $48.1 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2022.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

“Our vision of delivering organizations Trusted Access, which combines management, connection and protection into a single, powerful, easy-to-use platform, is resonating with our customers and provides Jamf with significant opportunity,” said John Strosahl, President and COO. “We’re at the early stages and are excited to continue to help our customers succeed with Apple.”

Recent Business Highlights

  • Ended the second quarter serving more than 73,500 customers with 31.3 million total devices on our platform.
  • Achieved 37% year-over-year growth in security ARR, to $114.6 million as of June 30, 2023, representing 21% of Jamf’s total ARR.
  • Launched three new integrations with Google Cloud, enabling and protecting mobile workforces. Encompassing Zero Trust, observability, and identity workflows, Jamf continues to provide unique value for Google Cloud users with Apple devices.
  • Announced and completed the acquisition of dataJAR, a leading Apple technology managed services provider. We believe this acquisition will help Jamf expand partnerships with managed service provider partners through dataJAR’s proprietary technology and make it easier for organizations to harness the power of Jamf’s management and security platform.
  • Announced Jamf now empowers more than 42 million students globally, serving eight of the top 10 largest school districts in the United States (according to March 2023 data from Niche) and all of the top 10 best global universities (as ranked by US News and World Report in March 2023).
  • Launched Jamf Safe Internet for Microsoft Windows, furthering our goal of ensuring that students on all devices are protected.
  • Announced Jamf’s participation in the renowned CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. This powerful initiative brings together business leaders from various industries to foster a more inclusive workplace environment and drive meaningful change.
  • Published our 2023 Purpose and Impact Report, detailing our strategic commitments and approach to environmental, social, and governance topics to empower employees, customers, and communities.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, Jamf currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $139.0 to $141.0 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $10.0 to $11.0 million

For the full year 2023, Jamf currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $555.0 to $558.0 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $41.0 to $43.0 million

To assist with modeling, for the third quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, amortization is expected to be approximately $10.5 million and $42.0 million, respectively. In addition, for the third quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes are expected to be approximately $30.2 million and $107.1 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, and system transformation costs. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 8, 2023.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on August 8, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes as it relates to the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, offering costs, foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, legal settlement, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt issuance costs, and system transformation costs. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in our publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential” or “continue,” or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our outlook and guidance), the demand for our platform, anticipated impacts of macroeconomic conditions on our business, our expectations regarding business benefits and financial impacts from our acquisitions, partnerships and investments, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, as well as the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call.

Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and the accompanying conference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Investor Contacts
Jennifer Gaumond
Michael Thomas
ir@jamf.com

Media Contact
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,471     $ 224,338  
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $508 and $445   100,184       88,163  
Income taxes receivable   782       465  
Deferred contract costs   20,386       17,652  
Prepaid expenses   18,092       14,331  
Other current assets   8,078       6,097  
Total current assets   358,993       351,046  
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net   17,514       19,421  
Goodwill   867,909       856,925  
Other intangible assets, net   200,128       218,744  
Deferred contract costs, non-current   46,145       39,643  
Other assets   42,340       43,763  
Total assets $ 1,533,029     $ 1,529,542  
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 15,168     $ 15,393  
Accrued liabilities   56,902       67,051  
Income taxes payable   866       486  
Deferred revenues   290,663       278,038  
Total current liabilities   363,599       360,968  
Deferred revenues, non-current   64,388       68,112  
Deferred tax liability, net   5,146       5,505  
Convertible senior notes, net   365,750       364,505  
Other liabilities   25,783       29,114  
Total liabilities   824,666       828,204  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock          
Common stock   125       123  
Additional paid-in capital   1,105,703       1,049,875  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (28,357 )     (39,951 )
Accumulated deficit   (369,108 )     (308,709 )
Total stockholders’ equity   708,363       701,338  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,533,029     $ 1,529,542  


Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue:              
Subscription $ 130,591     $ 109,407     $ 257,821     $ 211,608  
Services   4,254       5,027       8,638       8,971  
License   244       1,204       842       3,317  
Total revenue   135,089       115,638       267,301       223,896  
Cost of revenue:              
Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below)   24,186       20,634       47,345       40,536  
Cost of services(1)(2)(3)(4) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below)   3,385       3,493       6,677       6,600  
Amortization expense   3,312       5,265       6,608       10,483  
Total cost of revenue   30,883       29,392       60,630       57,619  
Gross profit   104,206       86,246       206,671       166,277  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)   63,890       58,750       124,098       105,075  
Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)   34,725       33,983       66,797       58,785  
General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)   35,966       48,321       64,402       73,933  
Amortization expense   7,247       7,034       14,488       14,063  
Total operating expenses   141,828       148,088       269,785       251,856  
Loss from operations   (37,622 )     (61,842 )     (63,114 )     (85,579 )
Interest income (expense), net   1,481       (641 )     2,766       (1,500 )
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)   1,048       (676 )     1,652       (1,457 )
Loss before income tax (provision) benefit   (35,093 )     (63,159 )     (58,696 )     (88,536 )
Income tax (provision) benefit   (1,106 )     20       (1,703 )     (232 )
Net loss $ (36,199 )   $ (63,139 )   $ (60,399 )   $ (88,768 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.29 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.49 )   $ (0.74 )
Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   124,382,767       119,941,482       123,905,072       119,768,871  

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 2,715   $ 2,061   $ 4,982   $ 4,016
Services   323     313     632     617
Sales and marketing   9,076     13,811     16,575     19,670
Research and development   6,401     10,631     11,434     14,490
General and administrative   11,668     26,208     16,110     30,241
  $ 30,183   $ 53,024   $ 49,733   $ 69,034

(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 71   $ 24   $ 83   $ 24
Services   12     1     12     1
Sales and marketing   303     65     407     77
Research and development   175     77     246     104
General and administrative   146     86     222     183
$ 707   $ 253   $ 970   $ 389

(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:            
Subscription $ 306   $ 286   $ 621   $ 606
Services   39     41     78     86
Sales and marketing   787     633     1,592     1,317
Research and development   456     397     923     756
General and administrative   267     235     528     473
$ 1,855   $ 1,592   $ 3,742   $ 3,238

(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $   $ 23   $   $ 61
Services   1         2    
Sales and marketing   115         115     7
Research and development   124     283     175     546
General and administrative   439     242     1,145     1,035
  $ 679   $ 548   $ 1,437   $ 1,649

(5) Includes system transformation costs as follows:​

Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Sales and marketing $ 37   $   $ 37   $
Research and development   10         10    
General and administrative   1,293         1,734    
  $ 1,340   $   $ 1,781   $

General and administrative also includes acquisition-related earnout of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The acquisition-related earnout was an expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 reflecting the increase in fair value of the Digita acquisition contingent liability due to growth in sales of our Jamf Protect product.


Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023       2022  
Operating activities  
Net loss $         (60,399 )   $         (88,768 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   24,838       27,784  
Amortization of deferred contract costs   9,987       7,859  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   1,368       1,358  
Non-cash lease expense   2,955       2,943  
Provision for credit losses and returns   217       274  
Share‑based compensation   49,733       69,034  
Deferred tax benefit   (355 )     (1,199 )
Adjustment to contingent consideration         188  
Other   (1,856 )     1,438  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Trade accounts receivable   (12,047 )     (17,870 )
Income tax receivable/payable   81       165  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (6,694 )     (3,851 )
Deferred contract costs   (19,124 )     (15,438 )
Accounts payable   (483 )     292  
Accrued liabilities   (10,205 )     (3,100 )
Deferred revenue   8,753       35,233  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (13,231 )     16,342  
Investing activities      
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired         (4,023 )
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (1,786 )     (2,876 )
Purchase of investments   (750 )      
Other   (25 )     (79 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,561 )     (6,978 )
Financing activities      
Debt issuance costs         (50 )
Cash paid for offering costs         (80 )
Cash paid for contingent consideration   (206 )     (4,588 )
Payment of acquisition-related holdback   (277 )     (200 )
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   2,965       1,543  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   2,482       (3,375 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   92       (790 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (13,218 )     5,199  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   231,921       177,150  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 218,703     $ 182,349  
       
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,471     $ 182,349  
Restricted cash included in other current assets   32        
Restricted cash included in other assets   7,200        
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 218,703     $ 182,349  


Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Disaggregated Revenues
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 126,566   $ 104,291   $ 247,328   $ 200,641
On‑premise subscription   4,025     5,116     10,493     10,967
Subscription revenue   130,591     109,407     257,821     211,608
Professional services   4,254     5,027     8,638     8,971
Perpetual licenses   244     1,204     842     3,317
Non‑subscription revenue   4,498     6,231     9,480     12,288
Total revenue $ 135,089   $ 115,638   $ 267,301   $ 223,896


Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Information
Key Business Metrics
(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)
(unaudited)

    June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022
                         
ARR   $ 547.8     $ 526.6     $ 512.5     $ 490.5     $ 466.0     $ 436.5  
                         
ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR     79 %     80 %     80 %     82 %     82 %     83 %
                         
ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR     21 %     20 %     20 %     18 %     18 %     17 %
                         
ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR     73 %     72 %     72 %     71 %     71 %     70 %
                         
ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR     27 %     28 %     28 %     29 %     29 %     30 %
                         
Dollar-based net retention rate (1)     109 %     111 %     113 %     115 %     117 %     120 %
                         
Devices     31.3       30.8       30.0       29.3       28.4       26.8  
                         
Customers     73,500       72,500       71,000       69,000       67,000       62,000  

(1) The dollar-based net retention rate for March 31, 2022 was based on our Jamf legacy business and does not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.


Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating expenses $ 141,828     $ 148,088     $ 269,785     $ 251,856  
Amortization expense   (7,247 )     (7,034 )     (14,488 )     (14,063 )
Stock-based compensation   (27,145 )     (50,650 )     (44,119 )     (64,401 )
Acquisition-related expense   (678 )     (525 )     (1,435 )     (1,588 )
Acquisition-related earnout         (100 )           (188 )
Offering costs         (124 )           (124 )
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   (624 )     (228 )     (875 )     (364 )
System transformation costs   (1,340 )           (1,781 )      
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 104,794     $ 89,427     $ 207,087     $ 171,128  
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Gross profit $ 104,206     $ 86,246     $ 206,671     $ 166,277  
Amortization expense   3,312       5,265       6,608       10,483  
Stock-based compensation   3,038       2,374       5,614       4,633  
Acquisition-related expense   1       23       2       61  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   83       25       95       25  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 110,640     $ 93,933     $ 218,990     $ 181,479  
Gross profit margin   77 %     75 %     77 %     74 %
Non-GAAP gross profit margin   82 %     81 %     82 %     81 %
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating loss $         (37,622 )   $         (61,842 )   $         (63,114 )   $         (85,579 )
Amortization expense   10,559       12,299       21,096       24,546  
Stock-based compensation   30,183       53,024       49,733       69,034  
Acquisition-related expense   679       548       1,437       1,649  
Acquisition-related earnout         100             188  
Offering costs         124             124  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   707       253       970       389  
System transformation costs   1,340             1,781        
Non-GAAP operating income $ 5,846     $ 4,506     $ 11,903     $ 10,351  
Operating loss margin   (28) %     (53) %     (24) %     (38) %
Non-GAAP operating income margin   4 %     4 %     4 %     5 %


Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net loss $         (36,199 )   $         (63,139 )   $         (60,399 )   $         (88,768 )
Exclude: income tax (provision) benefit   (1,106 )     20       (1,703 )     (232 )
Loss before income tax (provision) benefit   (35,093 )     (63,159 )     (58,696 )     (88,536 )
Amortization expense   10,559       12,299       21,096       24,546  
Stock-based compensation   30,183       53,024       49,733       69,034  
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss   (1,048 )     676       (1,652 )     1,457  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   684       679       1,368       1,358  
Acquisition-related expense   679       548       1,437       1,649  
Acquisition-related earnout         100             188  
Offering costs         124             124  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   707       253       970       389  
System transformation costs   1,340             1,781        
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   8,011       4,544       16,037       10,209  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1)   (1,923 )     (1,090 )     (3,849 )     (2,450 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 6,088     $ 3,454     $ 12,188     $ 7,759  
Net loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.29 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.49 )   $ (0.74 )
Diluted $ (0.29 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (0.49 )   $ (0.74 )
Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share:              
Basic   124,382,767       119,941,482       123,905,072       119,768,871  
Diluted   124,382,767       119,941,482       123,905,072       119,768,871  
Non-GAAP net income per share:              
Basic $ 0.05     $ 0.03     $ 0.10     $ 0.06  
Diluted $ 0.05     $ 0.03     $ 0.09     $ 0.06  
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:              
Basic   124,382,767       119,941,482       123,905,072       119,768,871  
Diluted   134,690,326       129,189,399       134,316,268       129,436,956  

(1) In accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation, the Company’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes.

  Six Months Ended June 30,   Years Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $         (13,231 )   $         16,342     $         38,022     $         90,005     $         65,165  
Less:                  
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements           (1,786 )             (2,876 )             (5,211 )             (7,727 )             (9,755 )
Free cash flow   (15,017 )     13,466       32,811       82,278       55,410  
Add:                  
Cash paid for interest   391       371       6       763       967  
Cash paid for acquisition-related expense   1,208       1,720       1,094       4,480       5,039  
Cash paid for system transformation costs   2,097                          
Cash paid for contingent consideration   6,000                          
Cash paid for legal settlement                           5,000  
Unlevered free cash flow $ (5,321 )   $ 15,557     $ 33,911     $ 87,521     $ 66,416  
Total revenue $ 267,301     $ 223,896     $ 166,965     $ 478,776     $ 366,388  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue (5)%     7 %     23 %     19 %     18 %
Free cash flow margin (6)%     6 %     20 %     17 %     15 %
Unlevered free cash flow margin (2)%     7 %     20 %     18 %     18 %


  Trailing Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities $         60,432     $         43,485  
Less:      
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (6,637 )     (7,420 )
Free cash flow   53,795       36,065  
Add:      
Cash paid for interest   783       1,332  
Cash paid for acquisition-related expense   3,968       5,665  
Cash paid for system transformation costs   2,097        
Cash paid for contingent consideration   6,000        
Cash paid for legal settlement         5,000  
Unlevered free cash flow $ 66,643     $ 48,062  
Total revenue $ 522,181     $ 423,319  
Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue   12 %     10 %
Free cash flow margin   10 %     9 %
Unlevered free cash flow margin   13 %     11 %

 


