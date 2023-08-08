Jamf Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Q2 total revenue year-over-year growth of 17% to $135.1 million



ARR year-over-year growth of 18% to $547.8 million as of June 30, 2023

Cash flow provided by operations of $60.4 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2023, or 12% of TTM total revenue; unlevered free cash flow of $66.6 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2023, or 13% of TTM total revenue



MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Our second quarter of 2023 represents the 13th consecutive quarter where Jamf outperformed expectations,” said Dean Hager, CEO. “We continue to experience tailwinds of Apple adoption in the enterprise across industries and customer preference to consolidate device management and security on a single platform to enhance their security posture and realize cost savings. Jamf’s unmatched platform of solutions is uniquely positioned to leverage these tailwinds to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes and help drive further adoption of Apple in the enterprise.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

ARR : ARR of $547.8 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 18% year-over-year.

: ARR of $547.8 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Revenue : Total revenue of $135.1 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $135.1 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit of $104.2 million, or 77% of total revenue, compared to $86.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $110.6 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $93.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

: GAAP gross profit of $104.2 million, or 77% of total revenue, compared to $86.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $110.6 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $93.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Operating Loss/Income : GAAP operating loss of $37.6 million, or (28)% of total revenue, compared to $61.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $5.8 million, or 4% of total revenue, compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

: GAAP operating loss of $37.6 million, or (28)% of total revenue, compared to $61.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $5.8 million, or 4% of total revenue, compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $60.4 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2023, or 12% of TTM total revenue, compared to $43.5 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2022. Unlevered free cash flow of $66.6 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2023, or 13% of TTM total revenue, compared to $48.1 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2022.



A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

“Our vision of delivering organizations Trusted Access, which combines management, connection and protection into a single, powerful, easy-to-use platform, is resonating with our customers and provides Jamf with significant opportunity,” said John Strosahl, President and COO. “We’re at the early stages and are excited to continue to help our customers succeed with Apple.”

Recent Business Highlights

Ended the second quarter serving more than 73,500 customers with 31.3 million total devices on our platform.

Achieved 37% year-over-year growth in security ARR, to $114.6 million as of June 30, 2023, representing 21% of Jamf’s total ARR.

Launched three new integrations with Google Cloud, enabling and protecting mobile workforces. Encompassing Zero Trust, observability, and identity workflows, Jamf continues to provide unique value for Google Cloud users with Apple devices.

Announced and completed the acquisition of dataJAR, a leading Apple technology managed services provider. We believe this acquisition will help Jamf expand partnerships with managed service provider partners through dataJAR’s proprietary technology and make it easier for organizations to harness the power of Jamf’s management and security platform.

Announced Jamf now empowers more than 42 million students globally, serving eight of the top 10 largest school districts in the United States (according to March 2023 data from Niche) and all of the top 10 best global universities (as ranked by US News and World Report in March 2023).

Launched Jamf Safe Internet for Microsoft Windows, furthering our goal of ensuring that students on all devices are protected.

Announced Jamf’s participation in the renowned CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. This powerful initiative brings together business leaders from various industries to foster a more inclusive workplace environment and drive meaningful change.

Published our 2023 Purpose and Impact Report, detailing our strategic commitments and approach to environmental, social, and governance topics to empower employees, customers, and communities.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $139.0 to $141.0 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $10.0 to $11.0 million

For the full year 2023, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $555.0 to $558.0 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $41.0 to $43.0 million

To assist with modeling, for the third quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, amortization is expected to be approximately $10.5 million and $42.0 million, respectively. In addition, for the third quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes are expected to be approximately $30.2 million and $107.1 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, and system transformation costs. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 8, 2023.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on August 8, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes as it relates to the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, offering costs, foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, legal settlement, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt issuance costs, and system transformation costs. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in our publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential” or “continue,” or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our outlook and guidance), the demand for our platform, anticipated impacts of macroeconomic conditions on our business, our expectations regarding business benefits and financial impacts from our acquisitions, partnerships and investments, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, as well as the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call.

Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and the accompanying conference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Investor Contacts

Jennifer Gaumond

Michael Thomas

ir@jamf.com

Media Contact

Rachel Nauen

media@jamf.com

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,471 $ 224,338 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $508 and $445 100,184 88,163 Income taxes receivable 782 465 Deferred contract costs 20,386 17,652 Prepaid expenses 18,092 14,331 Other current assets 8,078 6,097 Total current assets 358,993 351,046 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 17,514 19,421 Goodwill 867,909 856,925 Other intangible assets, net 200,128 218,744 Deferred contract costs, non-current 46,145 39,643 Other assets 42,340 43,763 Total assets $ 1,533,029 $ 1,529,542 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,168 $ 15,393 Accrued liabilities 56,902 67,051 Income taxes payable 866 486 Deferred revenues 290,663 278,038 Total current liabilities 363,599 360,968 Deferred revenues, non-current 64,388 68,112 Deferred tax liability, net 5,146 5,505 Convertible senior notes, net 365,750 364,505 Other liabilities 25,783 29,114 Total liabilities 824,666 828,204 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 125 123 Additional paid-in capital 1,105,703 1,049,875 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,357 ) (39,951 ) Accumulated deficit (369,108 ) (308,709 ) Total stockholders’ equity 708,363 701,338 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,533,029 $ 1,529,542





Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 130,591 $ 109,407 $ 257,821 $ 211,608 Services 4,254 5,027 8,638 8,971 License 244 1,204 842 3,317 Total revenue 135,089 115,638 267,301 223,896 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 24,186 20,634 47,345 40,536 Cost of services(1)(2)(3)(4) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 3,385 3,493 6,677 6,600 Amortization expense 3,312 5,265 6,608 10,483 Total cost of revenue 30,883 29,392 60,630 57,619 Gross profit 104,206 86,246 206,671 166,277 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 63,890 58,750 124,098 105,075 Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 34,725 33,983 66,797 58,785 General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 35,966 48,321 64,402 73,933 Amortization expense 7,247 7,034 14,488 14,063 Total operating expenses 141,828 148,088 269,785 251,856 Loss from operations (37,622 ) (61,842 ) (63,114 ) (85,579 ) Interest income (expense), net 1,481 (641 ) 2,766 (1,500 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 1,048 (676 ) 1,652 (1,457 ) Loss before income tax (provision) benefit (35,093 ) (63,159 ) (58,696 ) (88,536 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (1,106 ) 20 (1,703 ) (232 ) Net loss $ (36,199 ) $ (63,139 ) $ (60,399 ) $ (88,768 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 124,382,767 119,941,482 123,905,072 119,768,871

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 2,715 $ 2,061 $ 4,982 $ 4,016 Services 323 313 632 617 Sales and marketing 9,076 13,811 16,575 19,670 Research and development 6,401 10,631 11,434 14,490 General and administrative 11,668 26,208 16,110 30,241 $ 30,183 $ 53,024 $ 49,733 $ 69,034

(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 71 $ 24 $ 83 $ 24 Services 12 1 12 1 Sales and marketing 303 65 407 77 Research and development 175 77 246 104 General and administrative 146 86 222 183 ​ $ 707 $ 253 $ 970 $ 389

(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: ​ Subscription $ 306 $ 286 $ 621 $ 606 Services 39 41 78 86 Sales and marketing 787 633 1,592 1,317 Research and development 456 397 923 756 General and administrative 267 235 528 473 ​ $ 1,855 $ 1,592 $ 3,742 $ 3,238

(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ — $ 23 $ — $ 61 Services 1 — 2 — Sales and marketing 115 — 115 7 Research and development 124 283 175 546 General and administrative 439 242 1,145 1,035 $ 679 $ 548 $ 1,437 $ 1,649

(5) Includes system transformation costs as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Sales and marketing $ 37 $ — $ 37 $ — Research and development 10 — 10 — General and administrative 1,293 — 1,734 — $ 1,340 $ — $ 1,781 $ —

General and administrative also includes acquisition-related earnout of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. The acquisition-related earnout was an expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 reflecting the increase in fair value of the Digita acquisition contingent liability due to growth in sales of our Jamf Protect product.





Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

​ Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 Operating activities ​ ​ Net loss $ (60,399 ) $ (88,768 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 24,838 27,784 Amortization of deferred contract costs 9,987 7,859 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,368 1,358 Non-cash lease expense 2,955 2,943 Provision for credit losses and returns 217 274 Share‑based compensation 49,733 69,034 Deferred tax benefit (355 ) (1,199 ) Adjustment to contingent consideration — 188 Other (1,856 ) 1,438 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (12,047 ) (17,870 ) Income tax receivable/payable 81 165 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,694 ) (3,851 ) Deferred contract costs (19,124 ) (15,438 ) Accounts payable (483 ) 292 Accrued liabilities (10,205 ) (3,100 ) Deferred revenue 8,753 35,233 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (13,231 ) 16,342 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (4,023 ) Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (1,786 ) (2,876 ) Purchase of investments (750 ) — Other (25 ) (79 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,561 ) (6,978 ) Financing activities Debt issuance costs — (50 ) Cash paid for offering costs — (80 ) Cash paid for contingent consideration (206 ) (4,588 ) Payment of acquisition-related holdback (277 ) (200 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,965 1,543 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,482 (3,375 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 92 (790 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13,218 ) 5,199 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 231,921 177,150 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 218,703 $ 182,349 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,471 $ 182,349 Restricted cash included in other current assets 32 — Restricted cash included in other assets 7,200 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 218,703 $ 182,349





Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Disaggregated Revenues

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 126,566 $ 104,291 $ 247,328 $ 200,641 On‑premise subscription 4,025 5,116 10,493 10,967 Subscription revenue 130,591 109,407 257,821 211,608 Professional services 4,254 5,027 8,638 8,971 Perpetual licenses 244 1,204 842 3,317 Non‑subscription revenue 4,498 6,231 9,480 12,288 Total revenue $ 135,089 $ 115,638 $ 267,301 $ 223,896





Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Information

Key Business Metrics

(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)

(unaudited)

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ARR $ 547.8 $ 526.6 $ 512.5 $ 490.5 $ 466.0 $ 436.5 ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR 79 % 80 % 80 % 82 % 82 % 83 % ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR 21 % 20 % 20 % 18 % 18 % 17 % ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR 73 % 72 % 72 % 71 % 71 % 70 % ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR 27 % 28 % 28 % 29 % 29 % 30 % Dollar-based net retention rate (1) 109 % 111 % 113 % 115 % 117 % 120 % Devices 31.3 30.8 30.0 29.3 28.4 26.8 Customers 73,500 72,500 71,000 69,000 67,000 62,000

(1) The dollar-based net retention rate for March 31, 2022 was based on our Jamf legacy business and does not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.





Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses $ 141,828 $ 148,088 $ 269,785 $ 251,856 Amortization expense (7,247 ) (7,034 ) (14,488 ) (14,063 ) Stock-based compensation (27,145 ) (50,650 ) (44,119 ) (64,401 ) Acquisition-related expense (678 ) (525 ) (1,435 ) (1,588 ) Acquisition-related earnout — (100 ) — (188 ) Offering costs — (124 ) — (124 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (624 ) (228 ) (875 ) (364 ) System transformation costs (1,340 ) — (1,781 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 104,794 $ 89,427 $ 207,087 $ 171,128 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 104,206 $ 86,246 $ 206,671 $ 166,277 Amortization expense 3,312 5,265 6,608 10,483 Stock-based compensation 3,038 2,374 5,614 4,633 Acquisition-related expense 1 23 2 61 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 83 25 95 25 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 110,640 $ 93,933 $ 218,990 $ 181,479 Gross profit margin 77 % 75 % 77 % 74 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin 82 % 81 % 82 % 81 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating loss $ (37,622 ) $ (61,842 ) $ (63,114 ) $ (85,579 ) Amortization expense 10,559 12,299 21,096 24,546 Stock-based compensation 30,183 53,024 49,733 69,034 Acquisition-related expense 679 548 1,437 1,649 Acquisition-related earnout — 100 — 188 Offering costs — 124 — 124 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 707 253 970 389 System transformation costs 1,340 — 1,781 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 5,846 $ 4,506 $ 11,903 $ 10,351 Operating loss margin (28) % (53) % (24) % (38) % Non-GAAP operating income margin 4 % 4 % 4 % 5 %





​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (36,199 ) $ (63,139 ) $ (60,399 ) $ (88,768 ) Exclude: income tax (provision) benefit (1,106 ) 20 (1,703 ) (232 ) Loss before income tax (provision) benefit (35,093 ) (63,159 ) (58,696 ) (88,536 ) Amortization expense 10,559 12,299 21,096 24,546 Stock-based compensation 30,183 53,024 49,733 69,034 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (1,048 ) 676 (1,652 ) 1,457 Amortization of debt issuance costs 684 679 1,368 1,358 Acquisition-related expense 679 548 1,437 1,649 Acquisition-related earnout — 100 — 188 Offering costs — 124 — 124 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 707 253 970 389 System transformation costs 1,340 — 1,781 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes 8,011 4,544 16,037 10,209 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1) (1,923 ) (1,090 ) (3,849 ) (2,450 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 6,088 $ 3,454 $ 12,188 $ 7,759 Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.29 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.74 ) Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 124,382,767 119,941,482 123,905,072 119,768,871 Diluted 124,382,767 119,941,482 123,905,072 119,768,871 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 124,382,767 119,941,482 123,905,072 119,768,871 Diluted 134,690,326 129,189,399 134,316,268 129,436,956

(1) In accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation, the Company’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes.

Six Months Ended June 30, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (13,231 ) $ 16,342 $ 38,022 $ 90,005 $ 65,165 Less: Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (1,786 ) (2,876 ) (5,211 ) (7,727 ) (9,755 ) Free cash flow (15,017 ) 13,466 32,811 82,278 55,410 Add: Cash paid for interest 391 371 6 763 967 Cash paid for acquisition-related expense 1,208 1,720 1,094 4,480 5,039 Cash paid for system transformation costs 2,097 — — — — Cash paid for contingent consideration 6,000 — — — — Cash paid for legal settlement — — — — 5,000 Unlevered free cash flow $ (5,321 ) $ 15,557 $ 33,911 $ 87,521 $ 66,416 Total revenue $ 267,301 $ 223,896 $ 166,965 $ 478,776 $ 366,388 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue (5)% 7 % 23 % 19 % 18 % Free cash flow margin (6)% 6 % 20 % 17 % 15 % Unlevered free cash flow margin (2)% 7 % 20 % 18 % 18 %





Trailing Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 60,432 $ 43,485 Less: Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (6,637 ) (7,420 ) Free cash flow 53,795 36,065 Add: Cash paid for interest 783 1,332 Cash paid for acquisition-related expense 3,968 5,665 Cash paid for system transformation costs 2,097 — Cash paid for contingent consideration 6,000 — Cash paid for legal settlement — 5,000 Unlevered free cash flow $ 66,643 $ 48,062 Total revenue $ 522,181 $ 423,319 Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue 12 % 10 % Free cash flow margin 10 % 9 % Unlevered free cash flow margin 13 % 11 %



