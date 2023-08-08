Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

2Q 2023 total tons sold of approximately 1.1 million

2Q 2023 revenue of $74.8 million

2Q 2023 net income of $6.3 million

2Q 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million

2Q 2023 net cash provided by operating activities of $16.1 million

2Q 2023 free cash flow of $10.8 million

SPRING, Texas, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company” or “Smart Sand”), a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, a low-cost producer of high quality Northern White frac sand, a proppant logistics solutions provider through both its in-basin transloading terminals and SmartSystems™ products and services and a provider of industrial product solutions, today announced results for the second quarter of 2023.

“Smart Sand continued to deliver solid financial and operating results in the second quarter of 2023,” stated Charles Young, Smart Sand’s Chief Executive Officer. Second quarter net income and Adjusted EBITDA were higher than comparable results for the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter 2022. Our net cash provided by operating activities has been strong leading to almost $11 million in free cash flow in the second quarter of 2023. We had increased frac sales volumes into the Bakken through our Van Hook, North Dakota terminal in the quarter and higher industrial product solutions sales.

We continue to take advantage of our high quality Northern White asset base and superior logistics service offerings to deliver strong financial returns for our shareholders. We started up operations at our Blair, Wisconsin facility and delivered our first sand shipments into the Canadian market. This is a key Northern White frac sand market that we can now compete in. We also put our first belt system to work in our SmartSystems last mile operations. This belt allows much higher delivery of frac sand into the blender of the pressure pumping equipment while reducing our fleet maintenance expense. Additionally, our Industrial Products Solutions business had its best quarter to date, with sales volumes increasing by 70% over first quarter 2023 results. We generated approximately $12 million in free cash flow and paid down approximately $12 million in debt in the first six months of 2023. Going into the third quarter, we believe the market fundamentals for Northern White sand continue to be positive and we plan to continue to build on the positive momentum we have achieved in the first six months of 2023.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Tons sold were approximately 1,084,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to approximately 1,195,000 tons in the first quarter of 2023 and 1,196,000 tons in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9% both sequentially and over the comparable period in 2022.

Revenues were $74.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $82.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $68.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Revenues decreased in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2023, due to lower tons sold in the second quarter of 2023 and contractual shortfall revenue recognized in the first quarter of 2023. While tons sold were marginally lower in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, revenues increased as a result of higher average sales prices for our sand. Supply and demand fundamentals for Northern White sand have improved due to consistent demand for oil and natural gas leading to increased well completion activity, which has helped to support higher pricing for our sand.

Gross profit was $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit improved in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower seasonal production costs in spring and summer months and lower freight expenses due to a shift in the sales mix of the basins we delivered into. Gross profit improved for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher average sales prices for our sand.

For the second quarter of 2023, we had net income of $6.3 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Although we had lower sales volume sequentially, we achieved higher net income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 due to higher average sales prices for our sand and lower operating expenses. In the first quarter of 2023, operating expenses included a $1.9 million net loss on disposal of fixed assets and year end 2022 bonuses that were paid in the first quarter. The improvement in net income in the current year period relative to the prior year period was primarily due to higher average sales prices as increased demand caused a positive shift in sand prices, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses.

Contribution margin of $19.0 million, or $17.57 per ton sold, for the second quarter of 2023 was an increase compared to $17.8 million, or $14.89 per ton sold for the first quarter of 2023, and second quarter 2022 contribution margin of $15.3 million, or $12.75 per ton sold. The increase in contribution margin and contribution margin per ton in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2023, was due primarily to lower production costs and improved contribution margin from our SmartSystem fleet. The increase in contribution margin and contribution margin per ton in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to higher average sales prices and increased utilization of our SmartSystems fleet.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to lower production and freight expenses in the second quarter and lower operating expenses. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily due to higher average sales prices of our sand along with increased Industrial Products Solutions sales and higher utilization of our SmartSystems fleet.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 and net cash used in operating activities of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. The improvement in net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to having positive net income this quarter compared to a net loss in prior quarter, along with the timing of collections from customers and payments to vendors. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to higher net income in the current period and higher working capital investments in the comparable period in 2022 as sales were increasing.

Free cash flow was $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.1 million and capital expenditures were $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. We currently estimate that full year 2023 capital expenditures will be between $20.0 million and $25.0 million.

Liquidity

Our primary sources of liquidity are cash on hand, cash flow generated from operations and available borrowings under our ABL Credit Facility. As of June 30, 2023, cash on hand was $5.5 million and we had $19.0 million in undrawn availability on our ABL Credit Facility.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand is a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant and logistic solutions to our frac sand customers, and a broad offering of products for industrial sand customers. The Company produces low-cost, high quality Northern White sand, which is a premium sand used as a proppant to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company’s sand is also a high-quality product used in a variety of industrial applications, including glass, foundry, building products, filtration, geothermal, renewables, ceramics, turf & landscaping, retail, recreation and more. The Company also offers logistics solutions to our customers through its in-basin transloading terminals and our SmartSystems wellsite storage capabilities. Smart Sand owns and operates premium sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to four Class I rail lines, allowing the Company to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

SMART SAND, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Sand sales revenue $ 72,435 $ 78,098 $ 67,111 Shortfall revenue — 1,915 — Logistics revenue 2,341 2,337 1,603 Total revenue 74,776 82,350 68,714 Cost of goods sold 62,087 70,713 59,743 Gross profit 12,689 11,637 8,971 Operating expenses: Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 4,363 5,145 3,225 Depreciation and amortization 629 592 563 Selling, general and administrative 4,590 5,619 3,812 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed asset, net 24 1,889 (16 ) Total operating expenses 9,606 13,245 7,584 Operating income (loss) 3,083 (1,608 ) 1,387 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (223 ) (441 ) (406 ) Other income 159 48 56 Total other income (expenses), net (64 ) (393 ) (350 ) Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense 3,019 (2,001 ) 1,037 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,288 ) 1,598 1,127 Net income (loss) $ 6,307 $ (3,599 ) $ (90 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.09 ) $ — Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.09 ) $ — Weighted-average number of common shares: Basic 37,968 41,272 42,181 Diluted 37,968 41,272 42,181

SMART SAND, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2023

(unaudited)

December 31, 2022

(in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,492 $ 5,510 Accounts receivable 29,996 35,746 Unbilled receivables 257 79 Inventory 23,005 20,185 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,554 6,593 Total current assets 60,304 68,113 Property, plant and equipment, net 256,790 258,843 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,055 26,075 Intangible assets, net 6,272 6,669 Other assets 214 303 Total assets $ 348,635 $ 360,003 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,201 $ 14,435 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,691 13,430 Deferred revenue 6,345 6,959 Current portion of long-term debt 5,521 6,183 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11,014 10,910 Total current liabilities 50,772 51,917 Long-term debt 7,462 9,807 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,746 17,642 Long-term deferred tax liabilities, net 16,490 18,238 Asset retirement obligations 19,323 18,888 Other non-current liabilities 40 40 Total liabilities 109,833 116,532 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 38 43 Treasury stock (14,000 ) (5,075 ) Additional paid-in capital 180,046 178,386 Retained earnings 72,598 69,890 Accumulated other comprehensive income 120 227 Total stockholders’ equity 238,802 243,471 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 348,635 $ 360,003

SMART SAND, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) Operating activities: Net income (loss) 6,307 (3,599 ) (90 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligations 6,785 6,553 6,638 Amortization of intangible assets 199 199 199 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 24 1,889 (16 ) Provision for bad debt — — 1 Amortization of deferred financing cost 27 26 27 Accretion of debt discount 46 47 46 Deferred income taxes (3,417 ) 1,669 911 Stock-based compensation 833 779 802 Employee stock purchase plan compensation 8 7 6 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,982 (74 ) (5,563 ) Unbilled receivables 1,027 (1,363 ) (3,236 ) Inventories (2,921 ) 101 (3,291 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,871 (676 ) (1,981 ) Deferred revenue 444 (1,058 ) (3,369 ) Accounts payable (3,214 ) 1,165 3,422 Accrued and other expenses (933 ) (560 ) 3,207 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 16,068 5,105 (2,287 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,227 ) (4,018 ) (1,369 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 72 1 — Net cash used in investing activities (5,155 ) (4,017 ) (1,369 ) Financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (5,937 ) (1,513 ) (1,805 ) Payments under equipment financing obligations (37 ) (86 ) (25 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 1,000 14,000 3,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (8,000 ) (7,000 ) — Proceeds from equity issuance — 33 — Purchase of treasury stock (51 ) (4,428 ) (114 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (13,025 ) 1,006 1,056 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,112 ) 2,094 (2,600 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,604 5,510 4,698 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,492 $ 7,604 $ 2,098

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Contribution Margin

We also use contribution margin, which we define as total revenues less costs of goods sold excluding depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligations, to measure its financial and operating performance. Contribution margin excludes other operating expenses and income, including costs not directly associated with the operations of the Company’s business such as accounting, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and other administrative activities.

We believe that reporting contribution margin and contribution margin per ton sold provides useful performance metrics to management and external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, because these metrics provide an operating and financial measure of our ability, as a combined business, to generate margin in excess of our operating cost base.

Gross profit is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to contribution margin. Contribution margin should not be considered an alternative to gross profit presented in accordance with GAAP. Because contribution margin may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, our definition of contribution margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of gross profit to contribution margin.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Revenue $ 74,776 $ 82,350 $ 68,714 Cost of goods sold 62,087 70,713 59,743 Gross profit 12,689 11,637 8,971 Depreciation, depletion, and accretion of asset retirement obligations included in cost of goods sold 6,356 6,159 6,283 Contribution margin $ 19,045 $ 17,796 $ 15,254 Contribution margin per ton $ 17.57 $ 14.89 $ 12.75 Total tons sold 1,084 1,195 1,196

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income, plus: (i) depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; (ii) income tax expense (benefit); (iii) interest expense; and (iv) franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus: (i) gain or loss on sale of fixed assets or discontinued operations; (ii) integration and transition costs associated with specified transactions; (iii) equity compensation; (iv) acquisition and development costs; (v) non-recurring cash charges related to restructuring, retention and other similar actions; (vi) earn-out, contingent consideration obligations and other acquisition and development costs; and (vii) non-cash charges and unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:

the financial performance of our assets without regard to the impact of financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis of our assets;

the viability of capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures;

our operating performance as compared to those of other companies in our industry without regard to the impact of financing methods or capital structure; and

our debt covenant compliance, as Adjusted EBITDA is a key component of critical covenants to the ABL Credit Facility.



We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 6,307 $ (3,599 ) $ (90 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,750 6,551 6,658 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,288 ) 1,598 1,127 Interest expense 457 442 417 Franchise taxes 102 336 131 EBITDA $ 10,328 $ 5,328 $ 8,243 Net loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 25 1,889 (16 ) Equity compensation 802 736 636 Acquisition and development costs — 271 — Cash charges related to restructuring and retention 18 — 106 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 235 200 190 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,408 $ 8,424 $ 9,159

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow, which we define as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to measure the liquidity of our business.

Net cash provided by operating activities is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to free cash flow. Free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities presented in accordance with GAAP. Because free cash flows may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definition of free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 16,068 $ 5,105 $ (2,287 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (5,227 ) (4,018 ) (1,369 ) Free cash flow $ 10,841 $ 1,087 $ (3,656 )

