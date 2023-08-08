Submit Release
Pennant Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Conference Call and Webcast scheduled for tomorrow, August 9, 2023 at 10:00 am MT

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.09 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter (1).

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenue for the quarter was $132.3 million, an increase of $16.0 million or 13.7% over the prior year quarter;
  • Net income for the second quarter was $2.8 million, an increase of $5.5 million or 204.5% over the prior year quarter, and adjusted net income for the second quarter was $5.4 million, an increase of $1.3 million or 30.4% over the prior year quarter;
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations for the second quarter was $19.5 million, an increase of $2.8 million or 17.1% over the prior year quarter; adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $10.1 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 32.3% over the prior year quarter;
  • Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the second quarter was $95.0 million, an increase of $9.7 million or 11.3% over the prior year quarter;
  • Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the second quarter was $15.7 million, essentially flat to the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the second quarter was $14.4 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 1.0% over the prior year quarter;
  • Total home health admissions for the second quarter were 10,441, an increase of 386 or 3.8% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the second quarter were 4,849, an increase of 167 or 3.6% over the prior year quarter;
  • Total hospice admissions for the second quarter were 2,322, an increase of 203 or 9.6% over the prior year quarter. Hospice average daily census for the second quarter was 2,494, an increase of 209 or 9.1% compared to the prior year quarter;
  • Senior Living Services segment revenue for the second quarter was $37.3 million, an increase of $6.3 million or 20.3% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the second quarter was 78.0%, an increase of 150 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the second quarter was $3,939 an increase of $469 or 13.5% over the prior year quarter;
  • Same store(2) Senior Living Services segment revenue for the second quarter was $36.0 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 16.1% over the prior year quarter; same store senior living average occupancy for the second quarter was 79.6%, an increase of 240 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the second quarter was $3,929 an increase of 459 or 13.2% over the prior year quarter;
  • Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the second quarter was $11.7 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 33.2% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from Operations for the second quarter was $3.6 million, an increase of $2.6 million or 277.4% over the prior year quarter.
(1 )   See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”
(2 )   “Same store Senior Living Services” is defined as all senior living communities excluding those transferred to Ensign and new senior living operations acquired in 2022 or 2023.
       

Operating Results

“We are pleased to report continued growth and sound execution in the second quarter,” said Brent Guerisoli, Pennant’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to robust top line growth, we saw increased census and improved margin and earnings on a consolidated basis. The leaders in our senior living segment have produced an inspiring turnaround and our home health and hospice segment continued to accelerate its growth ramp. We are well-positioned to execute throughout the remainder of the year and deliver on our 2023 commitments.”

Lynette Walbom, Pennant’s Chief Financial Officer, also commented on the Company’s solid cash and balance sheet position: “Our operations produced $15.5 million of cash in the first half of the fiscal year. With this cash, and its positive impact on our leverage ratios, we are well-positioned to take advantage of an increasing number of attractive acquisition opportunities flowing our direction.” She noted that the Company had $2.8 million of cash on hand and $85.3 million available on its revolving line of credit, with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.57x and a lease-adjusted net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAR ratio of 4.99x.

A discussion of the Company's use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.

Conference Call

A live webcast will be held tomorrow, August 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant’s second quarter 2023 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant’s website at https://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 101 home health and hospice agencies and 51 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Revenue $ 132,281     $ 116,316     $ 258,745     $ 230,226  
               
Expense              
Cost of services   106,176       92,716       208,778       182,978  
Rent—cost of services   9,836       9,078       19,433       19,129  
General and administrative expense   8,791       9,741       17,496       19,774  
Depreciation and amortization   1,214       1,279       2,494       2,426  
Loss on asset dispositions and impairment, net   3       6,617       3       6,708  
Total expenses   126,020       119,431       248,204       231,015  
Income (loss) from operations   6,261       (3,115 )     10,541       (789 )
Other income (expense):              
Other income (expense)   35       (35 )     65       (32 )
Interest expense, net   (1,453 )     (821 )     (2,859 )     (1,450 )
Other expense, net   (1,418 )     (856 )     (2,794 )     (1,482 )
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   4,843       (3,971 )     7,747       (2,271 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   1,921       (1,375 )     2,828       (833 )
Net income (loss)   2,922       (2,596 )     4,919       (1,438 )
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   125       80       272       224  
Net income (loss) and other comprehensive income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 2,797     $ (2,676 )   $ 4,647     $ (1,662 )
Earnings (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.09     $ (0.09 )   $ 0.16     $ (0.06 )
Diluted $ 0.09     $ (0.09 )   $ 0.15     $ (0.06 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   29,809       28,605       29,780       28,589  
Diluted   30,193       28,605       30,171       28,589  


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash $ 2,838     $ 2,079  
Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $957 and $592, respectively   57,252       53,420  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   11,549       18,323  
Total current assets   71,639       73,822  
Property and equipment, net   27,252       26,621  
Right-of-use assets   260,730       260,868  
Deferred tax assets, net   214       2,149  
Restricted and other assets   10,940       10,545  
Goodwill   83,614       79,497  
Other indefinite-lived intangibles   61,025       58,617  
Total assets $ 515,414     $ 512,119  
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 12,037     $ 13,647  
Accrued wages and related liabilities   22,848       23,283  
Operating lease liabilities—current   17,412       16,633  
Other accrued liabilities   16,180       16,684  
Total current liabilities   68,477       70,247  
Long-term operating lease liabilities—less current portion   246,307       247,042  
Other long-term liabilities   7,779       6,281  
Long-term debt, net   59,153       62,892  
Total liabilities   381,716       386,462  
Commitments and contingencies      
Equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 30,251 and 29,799 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2023; and 30,149 and 29,692 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2022   29       29  
Additional paid-in capital   102,886       99,764  
Retained earnings   25,931       21,284  
Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at June 30, 2023 and 2022   (65 )     (65 )
Total Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity   128,781       121,012  
Noncontrolling interest   4,917       4,645  
Total equity   133,698       125,657  
Total liabilities and equity $ 515,414     $ 512,119  


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)

The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the periods presented:

  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
       
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,533     $ 4,899  
Net cash used in investing activities   (11,226 )     (8,750 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (3,548 )     1,861  
Net increase (decrease) in cash   759       (1,990 )
Cash beginning of period   2,079       5,190  
Cash end of period $ 2,838     $ 3,200  


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
  Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage		   Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage
               
Home health and hospice services              
Home health $ 42,411   32.1 %   $ 40,669   35.0 %
Hospice   46,562   35.2       39,359   33.8  
Home care and other(a)   6,047   4.6       5,316   4.6  
Total home health and hospice services   95,020   71.9       85,344   73.4  
Senior living services   37,261   28.1       30,972   26.6  
Total revenue $ 132,281   100.0 %   $ 116,316   100.0 %


(a)   Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.


  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
  Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage		   Revenue
Dollars 		  Revenue
Percentage
               
Home health and hospice services              
Home health $ 84,191   32.5 %   $ 78,089   33.9 %
Hospice   89,851   34.7       77,182   33.5  
Home care and other(a)   12,057   4.7       10,548   4.6  
Total home health and hospice services   186,099   71.9       165,819   72.0  
Senior living services   72,646   28.1       64,407   28.0  
Total revenue $ 258,745   100.0 %   $ 230,226   100.0 %


(a)   Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		        
    2023     2022   Change   % Change
Total agency results:              
Home health and hospice revenue $ 95,020   $ 85,344     9,676   11.3 %
               
Home health services:              
Total home health admissions   10,441     10,055     386   3.8 %
Total Medicare home health admissions   4,849     4,682     167   3.6 %
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,595   $ 3,580   $ 15   0.4 %
Hospice services:              
Total hospice admissions   2,322     2,119     203   9.6 %
Average daily census   2,494     2,285     209   9.1 %
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 189   $ 176   $ 13   7.4 %


  Three Months Ended
June 30,		        
    2023     2022   Change   % Change
Same agency(b) results:              
Home health and hospice revenue $ 91,209   $ 85,190   $ 6,019     7.1 %
               
Home health services:              
Total home health admissions   9,866     9,989     (123 )   (1.2)%
Total Medicare home health admissions   4,445     4,639     (194 )   (4.2)%
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,621   $ 3,580   $ 41     1.1 %
Hospice services:              
Total hospice admissions   2,181     2,119     62     2.9 %
Average daily census   2,406     2,285     121     5.3 %
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 188   $ 176   $ 12     6.8 %


  Six Months Ended
June 30,		        
    2023     2022   Change   % Change
Total agency results:              
Home health and hospice revenue $ 186,099   $ 165,819   $ 20,280     12.2 %
               
Home health services:              
Total home health admissions   21,351     20,237     1,114     5.5 %
Total Medicare home health admissions   9,797     9,315     482     5.2 %
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,531   $ 3,539   $ (8 )   (0.2)%
Hospice services:              
Total hospice admissions   4,773     4,528     245     5.4 %
Average daily census   2,467     2,259     208     9.2 %
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 186   $ 177   $ 9     5.1 %


  Six Months Ended
June 30,		        
    2023     2022   Change   % Change
Same agency(b) results:              
Home health and hospice revenue $ 179,820   $ 165,665   $ 14,155     8.5 %
               
Home health services:              
Total home health admissions   20,354     20,171     183     0.9 %
Total Medicare home health admissions   9,110     9,272     (162 )   (1.7)%
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,554   $ 3,539   $ 15     0.4 %
Hospice services:              
Total hospice admissions   4,569     4,528     41     0.9 %
Average daily census   2,391     2,259     132     5.8 %
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 185   $ 177   $ 8     4.5 %


(a)   The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods.
(b)   Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2022.
     

The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total senior living results:              
Senior living revenue $ 37,261     $ 30,972     $ 72,646     $ 64,407  
               
Occupancy   78.0 %     76.5 %     78.1 %     74.4 %
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 3,939     $ 3,470     $ 3,893     $ 3,418  


  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Same store senior living(a) results:              
Senior living revenue $ 35,972     $ 30,972     $ 70,573     $ 61,070  
               
Occupancy   79.6 %     77.2 %     79.3 %     76.3 %
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 3,929     $ 3,470     $ 3,890     $ 3,694  


(a)   Same store senior living results is defined as all senior living communities excluding those transferred to Ensign and new senior living operations acquired in 2022 or 2023.


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table presents our total revenue by payor source and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

    Three Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022  
    Revenue
Dollars 		  Revenue
Percentage 		  Revenue
Dollars 		  Revenue
Percentage
                 
Revenue:                
Medicare   $ 64,214   48.5 %   $ 57,698   49.6 %
Medicaid     18,931   14.3       15,343   13.2  
Subtotal     83,145   62.8       73,041   62.8  
Managed Care     17,254   13.1       15,413   13.3  
Private and Other(a)     31,882   24.1       27,862   23.9  
Total revenue   $ 132,281   100.0 %   $ 116,316   100.0 %


(a)   Private and other payors in our home health and hospice services segment includes revenue from all payors generated in home care operations.


    Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022  
    Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage		   Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage
                 
Revenue:                
Medicare   $ 124,970   48.3 %   $ 112,776   49.0 %
Medicaid     36,562   14.1       30,737   13.4  
Subtotal     161,532   62.4       143,513   62.4  
Managed Care     34,380   13.3       29,449   12.7  
Private and Other(a)     62,833   24.3       57,264   24.9  
Total revenue   $ 258,745   100.0 %   $ 230,226   100.0 %


(a)   Private and other payors in our home health and hospice services segment includes revenue from all payors generated in home care operations.


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Net income (loss) attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 2,797     $ (2,676 )   $ 4,647     $ (1,662 )
               
Non-GAAP adjustments              
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(a)         80             224  
Costs at start-up operations(b)   471       431       1,001       586  
Share-based compensation expense(c)   1,354       2,380       2,773       4,820  
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(d)   72       14       104       14  
Costs associated with transitioning operations(e)   570       6,701       669       6,882  
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges (f)   226       40       624       77  
Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(g)   (49 )     (2,796 )     (531 )     (3,441 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 5,441     $ 4,174     $ 9,287     $ 7,500  
               
Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported              
Net Income (Loss) $ 0.09     $ (0.09 )   $ 0.15     $ (0.06 )
Average number of shares outstanding   30,193       28,605       30,171       28,589  
               
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share              
Net Income $ 0.18     $ 0.14     $ 0.31     $ 0.25  
Average number of shares outstanding   30,193       30,231       30,171       30,188  


(a)   Effective the three months ended September 30, 2022 we updated our definition of non-GAAP net income to exclude an adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interest.
(b)   Represents results related to start-up operations.
     
          Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
            2023       2022       2023       2022  
    Revenue $ (3,286 )   $ (1,103 )   $ (5,893 )   $ (1,589 )
    Cost of services   3,351       1,480       6,161       2,097  
    Rent   401       47       723       71  
    Depreciation   5       7       10       7  
    Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 471     $ 431     $ 1,001     $ 586  
                       
(c)   Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented.
     
          Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
            2023       2022       2023       2022  
    Cost of services $ 781     $ 528     $ 1,469     $ 1,121  
    General and administrative   573       1,852       1,304       3,699  
    Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 1,354     $ 2,380     $ 2,773     $ 4,820  
                       


(d)   Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.
(e)   During the six months ended June 30, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with one of the entities transitioned to Ensign.

During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
     
        Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
          2023     2022     2023     2022  
    Revenue $   $   $   $ (3,336 )
    Cost of services   538     74     585     2,556  
    Rent   27     10     79     948  
    Depreciation   5         5      
    Loss on asset dispositions and impairment       6,617         6,714  
    Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 570   $ 6,701   $ 669   $ 6,882  
                     
(f)   Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative expenses.

Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for additional services provided by Ensign. All amounts are included in general and administrative expense. Fees incurred were $192 and $465 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $458 and $1,101 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.
(g)   Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our year-to-date effective tax rate of 26.0% and 25.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of shared-based payment awards.
     

The tables below reconcile Consolidated net income to the consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Consolidated net income (loss) $ 2,922     $ (2,596 )   $ 4,919     $ (1,438 )
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   125       80       272       224  
Add: Provision for income taxes (benefit)   1,921       (1,375 )     2,828       (833 )
Net interest expense   1,453       821       2,859       1,450  
Depreciation and amortization   1,214       1,279       2,494       2,426  
Consolidated EBITDA   7,385       (1,951 )     12,828       1,381  
Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA              
Add: Costs at start-up operations(a)   65       377       268       508  
Share-based compensation expense(b)   1,354       2,380       2,773       4,820  
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(c)   72       14       104       14  
Costs associated with transitioning operations(d)   538       6,691       585       5,934  
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e)   226       40       624       77  
Rent related to items (a) and (d) above   428       57       802       1,019  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   10,068       7,608       17,984       13,753  
Rent—cost of services   9,836       9,078       19,433       19,129  
Rent related to items (a) and (d) above   (428 )     (57 )     (802 )     (1019 )
Adjusted rent—cost of services   9,408       9,021       18,631       18,110  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(f) $ 19,476         $ 36,615      


(a)   Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(b)   Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
(c)   Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and credit allowances for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.
(d)   During the six months ended June 30, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with one of the entities transitioned to Ensign.

During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(e)   Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative expenses. Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for additional services provided by Ensign. All amounts are included in general and administrative expense. Fees incurred were $192 and $465 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $458 and $1,101 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.
(f)   This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.
     

The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments and are included in “All Other”:

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  Home Health
and Hospice
Services		   Senior Living
Services		   All Other   Total
Segment GAAP Financial Measures:              
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023              
Revenue $ 95,020   $ 37,261   $     $ 132,281
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 15,681   $ 11,680   $ (7,885 )   $ 19,476
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022              
Revenue $ 85,344   $ 30,972   $     $ 116,316
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 15,728   $ 8,771   $ (7,870 )   $ 16,629


  Six Months Ended June 30,
  Home Health
and Hospice
Services		   Senior Living
Services		   All Other   Total
Segment GAAP Financial Measures:              
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023              
Revenue $ 186,099   $ 72,646   $     $ 258,745
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 30,093   $ 21,921   $ (15,399 )   $ 36,615
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022              
Revenue $ 165,819   $ 64,407   $     $ 230,226
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 29,676   $ 18,203   $ (16,016 )   $ 31,863


The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to Condensed Consolidated Income from Operations:

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023     2022       2023     2022  
               
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $ 19,476   $ 16,629     $ 36,615   $ 31,863  
Less: Depreciation and amortization   1,214     1,279       2,494     2,426  
Rent—cost of services   9,836     9,078       19,433     19,129  
Other Income   35     (35 )     65     (32 )
Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations:              
Less: Costs at start-up operations (b)   65     377       268     508  
Share-based compensation expense (c)   1,354     2,380       2,773     4,820  
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(d)   72     14       104     14  
Costs associated with transitioning operations(e)   538     6,691       585     5,934  
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f)   226     40       624     77  
Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   125     80       272     224  
Consolidated Income from Operations $ 6,261   $ (3,115 )   $ 10,541   $ (789 )


(a)   Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income (loss) attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, and, in order to view the operations performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) costs at start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation, (3) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (4) the costs associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “All Other”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
(b)   Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(c)   Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
(d)   Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and credit allowances for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.
(e)   During the six months ended June 30, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with one of the entities transitioned to Ensign.

During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(f)   Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative expenses.

Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for additional services provided by Ensign. All amounts are included in general and administrative expense. Fees incurred were $192 and $465 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $458 and $1,101 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.
     

The table below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  Home Health and
Hospice		   Senior Living
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 15,681     $ 15,728     $ 11,680     $ 8,771  
Less: Rent—cost of services   1,374       1,241       8,462       7,837  
Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations   (83 )     (47 )     (345 )     (10 )
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 14,390     $ 14,534     $ 3,563     $ 944  


  Six Months Ended June 30,
  Home Health and
Hospice		   Senior Living
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 30,093     $ 29,676     $ 21,921     $ 18,203  
Less: Rent—cost of services   2,697       2,503       16,736       16,626  
Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations   (176 )     (71 )     (626 )     (948 )
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 27,572     $ 27,244     $ 5,811     $ 2,525  


Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, (b) depreciation and amortization, (c) costs incurred for start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (d) share-based compensation expense, (e) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (f) net costs associated with transitioning operations, (g) usual or non-recurring charges and (h) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) costs incurred for start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs and and credit allowances, (h) redundant or non-recurring transition services costs, (i) costs associated with transitioning operations, (j) usual or non-recurring charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.


